PLATTSBURGH — On Tuesday morning, Nichole Hunter was with two of her children, waiting for them to get tested for COVID-19 after their schools said they exhibited possible symptoms.
The single mom of four knows herself that life isn't easy for anyone right now. She works overnights and, though her partner, Brian, steps in to help, he works during the day, so Hunter has to bypass sleep when the kids have appointments or while they have to learn from home as they await their test results.
But Hunter sees health as the priority in all of this.
“I would gladly do it again and again," she told the Press-Republican. "I would gladly let them quarantine at home. I would gladly do remote learning for the lack of sleep just to make sure that my kids and other people’s kids are staying safe.”
BEST WE COULD
The continued impact of COVID-19 has created a mixed bag of experiences for parents of local schoolchildren.
Kelly McDonald is mom to three Mooers Elementary School students: Amelia, 10; Porter, 7; and Hadley, 6.
Her eldest, a fifth grader, was recently sent home from school alongside her teacher and five classmates after they were all exposed to a COVID positive.
"She was bummed out," McDonald said. "It was hard for her to understand, 'If I'm not sick, why can't I go to school?' Especially being home, she missed soccer and a birthday party for one of her cousins."
Amelia tried to keep her distance or wear a mask when around her little brother and sister.
"That was really hard," her mom said. "We did the best that we could."
'RUN SMOOTHLY'
From a mother's standpoint, McDonald cited a positive experience during Amelia's three days out of school, starting with the front-door delivery of her school-issued laptop by the Mooers Elementary principal and continuing with virtual learning each day.
"I think that was because her teacher was also quarantined," McDonald noted, adding that the teacher virtually taught both the kids in quarantine and those still in the classroom. "It was neat, because my daughter was able to be on the computer through Google Classroom with the other kids who were out, but able to talk to the kids still in school, too."
McDonald commended the school's frequent COVID updates issued via virtual communication tool Parent Square, as well as the school nurse’s COVID response and knowledge when her daughter was sent home.
"I can't think of anything that I would want different. Everything seemed to run smoothly.”
FRUSTRATIONS
Cassandra Fletcher similarly recounted how a Stafford Middle School guidance counselor delivered home a laptop and homework for her son, eighth grader Kobe Harris, 13, when he was under quarantine last week. But their experience was fraught with challenges and questions.
Kobe was ordered to quarantine after the school said he was exposed to a player on one of the other football teams who had tested positive.
Looking back, Fletcher questions why her son wasn’t sent home until mid-morning Tuesday, Sept. 21, the week after the exposure and a few hours after the school day began. Additionally, she said some of the other exposed students began their quarantine the day before, and were thus released a day earlier than Harris.
She also took issue with how the quarantine order sent by the school did not have Harris’ name on it and referenced a "Staff and Class List" last updated Sept. 20, the day before his quarantine period began.
Harris had problems throughout the week with having adequate technology in order to access coursework and attend daily virtual sessions in the afternoons, Fletcher said.
She added that it took one of his teachers a day and a half to re-upload a file he needed. As a result, he was given a weekend extension to complete the assignment, but that meant having homework when he normally wouldn’t, his mother said.
“Those are the things that just aggravate me a little bit about this whole process. I understand that there are technical issues, and I understand that everybody is trying to do their best, but as parents and students, we’re the ones that are dealing with the aggravations and the questions and the frustrations on, ‘Okay, now what?’”
DIFFERENT RESOURCES
As of Wednesday, Hunter was still waiting for 13-year-old Mackenzee and 9-year-old Desmond's test results. Mackenzee is fully vaccinated, and Desmond suffers from seasonal allergies, so she was optimistic that they would come back negative. Still, she questioned why her other two children, 14-year-old Reece and 11-year-old Isabella, were not also sent home in the interim.
The Hunter family lives in the Northeastern Clinton Central School District, where Mackenzee is in middle school and Desmond attends Mooers Elementary, like McDonald's kids.
Hunter said the middle and high schoolers can access their classes through Google Classroom, so she was not too worried about a negative impact on Mackenzee's learning by not being in school for a few days.
But she was frustrated that, for Desmond, she was instructed to simply contact his teacher. The plan for him is to do a packet of schoolwork.
“He will miss school, he will fall behind and there’s nothing that I can do to change that,” Hunter said.
She would like to see something like Google Classroom also available for elementary students. She added that any form of live instruction for kids who have to be at home, such as what was provided for remote learners last year, is better than nothing at all.
'AT LEAST BE SAFE'
Hunter wishes there had been a remote option for families still concerned about COVID spread. The way she sees it, all people want to do is rush back to normal even though these are not normal times.
“COVID is still out there; it’s a real threat. Until we address it as a whole and a community and look out for the greater good, we’re going to have this issue continue on.”
According to Hunter, that same attitude is why Reece contracted COVID last school year. She said the family was being 100% cautious, and that Reece only became sick after he and Mackenzee shifted from remote to hybrid learning this spring.
Still, Hunter feels there’s not one right opinion when it comes to the pandemic.
“Honestly, though, if we all stepped back and looked at the greater good, you don’t have to be vaccinated, but at least be safe.”
WISHED FOR PLAN
Fletcher said Kobe was happy to be back this week, and that his teachers had given him additional time to get caught up on a few assignments.
The two now plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the hopes that it minimizes missed school days and sports participation for Kobe in the future. Those who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic do not have to quarantine when exposed to a positive case.
“I’m hoping that maybe once we have the shots, that we won’t have to so much worry about having to quarantine and deal with this mess again,” Fletcher said.
“But I kind of feel like we’re being bullied into that, too. It’s either get the vaccine and be able to go to school or don’t get it and have to take the chance of being quarantined and go through the stresses of the mess that is quarantine with the school.”
Fletcher wishes the school had a solid plan in place for when students have to quarantine, stuck to it and made sure those kids had functioning devices to assist with their school work.
HAPPY IN CLASSROOM
McDonald is happy to have her kids in person at Mooers, a choice she made last year even with remote learning as an alternative.
"I had a lot of faith in our school system and that people would do what they could to keep the kids safe; I know that the teachers and the administrators all had that in mind," she said. "We live out where we don't have neighbors. With the other activities not being held as normal, it was definitely important to have them in school and around their friends.
"For me, it was an easy choice. That wasn't an option for us."
She has some nerves this year, given some laxed COVID protocols compared to the 2020-21 school year, like the shrinking of social distancing from six to three feet.
"It does make me nervous, because last year we did so well, but I’m hoping with the masks, the handwashing and being outdoors as much as possible really helps."
And, noting a year without the stomach bug, the mom wouldn’t mind if some COVID precautions were here to stay.
"Going forward, I really like the three foot rule and I wouldn't ever be opposed to the kids wearing masks through the flu season, now that we've had a year of kids not getting sick through the school year."
