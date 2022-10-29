PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh went paranormal this past weekend with DarkWaters ParaCon coming to town.
The event featured a three-day vendor convention, costume contest, metal concert at the Monopole, special classes and guest speakers.
“We are calling it a ‘Paranormal Convention’,” Shelby Klemann, co-founder of Darkwaters Para-Con, said.
“We should be calling it a festival because it’s three days of paranormal fun, across a few different venues.”
BRINGING PEOPLE TOGETHER
But the primary host of the event was the West Side Ballroom. There, the vendor convention spanned all three days of the event.
Featured vendors included several local businesses including AC Gaming, Epic-Dermis Soap, Touch of Valentine, Juxtaposed Creations, Gem Goddess Emporium, Misty’s Coven Tree, Arguably Artistic, Nails by Julia, Solstice LLC, Protection Avenue and Mama’s Tab.
“This event is not just about the paranormal, or the dark things,” Frankie Fronk, co-founder of DarkWaters ParaCon, said.
“The main goal with this convention is to broaden minds and bring people together, unite among different religions and groups.”
Guest speakers who gave presentations on spiritual-related topics included Richard-Lael Lillard, Kristina Bloom, Dennis Morningstar, Patti Negri, Archbishop Kenneth Torres and Joe Franke from the Warren Legacy Foundation, made famous through “The Conjuring” series of films.
PAGAN COMMUNITY
“Paganism is basically anything that does not follow the three main Abrahamic religions,” Mhisty Knights said.
“It’s awesome to be here today, I have been to the (paranormal convention) in Burlington, it’s great to have the community come together and have each other’s backs. It’s important for people to know we (pagans) are not bad people as it’s often portrayed.”
At the end of the day, these people represent a community together, Knights said. Each might come from their own background or hold their own beliefs, but that does not cause a rift or isolation among themselves.
“No matter the background,” Darren Marlar, host of Weird Darkness Podcast, said.
“It all goes out of the window, it is a very non-judgmental place. Everybody is on this even plane or level playing field.”
SO MUCH LOVE
Guest speaker Patti Negri appreciated the openness of people “going alternative” in terms of religion and spiritual practice.
“The aura, the energy here is amazing,” Negri said.
“The vendors are all so beautiful and the people here have an amazing energy. There is so much love here.”
