ELIZABETHTOWN –The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital began accepting applications for its Paramedic Education Program on Monday, Jan. 17.
The program, launched in 2018 to address a shortage of local paramedic education opportunities, is the region’s first New York State Department of Health accredited program. This year’s program will begin on July 22.
“This is an incredible opportunity for students to gain the experience they need to provide high quality, life-saving care right in their own communities,” Bruce Barry, Elizabethtown Community Hospital Paramedic Program director, said.
“And skilled medical providers are needed now more than ever.”
Upon completion of the program, students receive Advanced Life Support (ALS) Certification and are prepared to sit for the New York State Paramedic Certification exam. Applications for the 18-month program must be received by March 1, 2022.
Those interested can find the application at ech.org.
Hands-on clinical training is offered at 15 regional health care organizations and 30 EMS agencies across Northern New York and Vermont. Classrooms locations in Lewis, Malone, and Queensbury and online coursework make it easier for students from Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington counties to learn closer to home.
“We worked closely with many partners to design a program that maximizes the student’s exposure to regional health care organizations while minimizing travel,” Barry said.
The program has been a success, with 100% of graduates obtaining employment.
The current class is anticipated to have 19 additional graduates.
Paramedic certification is the highest level of pre-hospital care certification. While EMTs and paramedics are both highly-trained health care professionals who respond to medical emergencies in the pre-hospital setting, paramedics build on their EMT training to develop more advanced skills such as administering medications, starting intravenous (IV) lines, providing advanced airway management and learning to resuscitate and support patients with life-threatening problems such as heart attacks and traumatic injuries.
Tuition and fees for the 2022 program is $6,000 and scholarships are available.
Program graduates are eligible for academic credit through North Country Community College. To learn more about the program, please visit www.ech.org or call (518) 873-3022.
