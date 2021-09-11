PLATTSBURGH — The big parade is the peak of the celebration for the annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration and today is parade day.
The procession will kick off at 1 p.m. today, snaking through downtown Plattsburgh from Cumberland Avenue, past City Hall, to reach its finish at the marina parking lot at the Harborside.
A memorial bell ringing early this morning will also pay tribute to the other notable Sept. 11 event, tolling four times to reflect on each of the four terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The day will come to a close with the Macomb Ball, a period-dress English country dance to be held in Trinity Park.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Cannonball Run 5K Race: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 26 City Hall Place. Commemorate the Battle of Plattsburgh with the return of the legendary Cannonball 5K Run. The course will start at Trinity Park, in front of Radio Station WNBZ-FM 106.3. It runs from Trinity Park, out to the Old Base Oval and returns to Trinity Park. Runners will pass by the home of Major General Benjamin Mooers that still carries a six-pounder cannonball from the bombardment of the British artillery during the 1814 battle. Register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Plattsburgh/CannonballRun5k Sponsored by UFirst Federal Credit Union and Adirondack ElliptiGO.
Memorial Bell Ringing (NEWLY ADDED): 8:46 a.m. to 10:03 a.m. at the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel on the Old Base Museum Campus. In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, the bell at the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel will ring at the time of each of the four attacks: 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.
Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harborside location off of Green Street.
History Talks (NEW LOCATION): 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church at 18 Trinity Place in the City of Plattsburgh. “The Fate of the British Fleet from Lake Champlain” presented by speaker Keith Herkalo, “The Saxe Family and the Battle of Plattsburgh” presented by speaker Andrew Saxe and “The Aikin Rifle: Its History and Legacy” presented by speaker John Barton.
Reenactor Encampment: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kent-Delord House Museum at 17 Cumberland Avenue. Military and Civilian Reenactors with displays of 19th century trades, like blacksmithing, tin punching, sewing, herbal medicine, candle making, weapons demonstrations and more.
Exhibits: 10 a.m to 1 p.m at City Hall on City Hall Place to view the anchor and murals.
Information Booth/Souvenirs: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 41 City Hall Place. Check-in for volunteers, button and souvenir sales, program information, emergency contact location for volunteers, emergency location for police and EMT assistance.
Food Court and Exhibits: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Trinity Park.
Museums: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit the Clinton County Historical Association, War of 1812 Museum, Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum at the Old Base Museum Campus, and the Kent Delord House Museum at 17 Cumberland Avenue.
Children’s Old Time Village Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the tents set up around the Macdonough Monument on City Hall Place. Take a step back in time and spend quality time with family, friends and neighbors. Returning for this year are the wonderful volunteers who will be demonstrating old time crafts and skills that were essential 200 years ago. Children will love the hands on crafts, marvel at the face painters, visit with the farm animals and simply enjoy a day as it was back in 1814.
Thomas Macdonough Memorial Monument Tour: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Self-guided with restrictions for small children. Appropriate shoes required. Will be closed during parade.
Kids’ Games: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity Park and City Hall Place. Prepare to play old fashioned children’s games, such as three-legged races, sack races, potato races, hoop games, Game of Graces and more. Sponsored by Chapel Hill Foundation Inc.
Kids’ Muster and Parade: 12 p.m. at Trinity Park and City Hall Place.
Crab Island Memorial Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon on Crab Island. View the ceremony from the new docks at the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park on Route 9 South across from Stewart’s Shops. A federally recognized military burial site, Crab Island was the site of a War of 1812 army field hospital. It is also the final resting place for at least 150 British and American sailors who perished in the pivotal Battle of Plattsburgh. Hurriedly buried together in a series of trenches, the exact location on Crab Island of this mass grave remains unknown and unmarked to this day. Post 1619 American Legion lays wreaths, fires a salute and plays taps at the memorial service.
Bed Races "Battle of the Birds" (Roducky vs. Burghy): 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at lower Court Street and City Hall Place. “Place your bets. Place your bets. Place your bets.” Who will get their bed across the finish line first? Will it be Roducky by a feather or Burghy by a nose? Be there to find out who takes home the honors. Sponsored by Noon Rotary.
The Sailing Masters of 1812, Fife and Drum Corps: 11:30 a.m. to noon in front of City Hall on City Hall Place.
Parade “Communities Emerging Through History”: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Parade will start on Cumberland Avenue go to City Hall Place then to Bridge Street then to the marina parking lot at the Harborside. Registration and other details at 1814inc.com. Sensory Zone (for community members and their families needing a quieter parade experience) located just north of The Pepper on the west side of City Hall Place. There will also be an ASL interpretor stationed close to the announcer on the steps of City Hall to provide interpretation services. Beat Retreat, a compilation of the parade's musical entertainment, will immediately follow the parade in front of City Hall on City Hall Place.
Old Base Oval and Forts Walking Tour: 1:30 p.m. at 98 Ohio Avenue on the Old Base Museum Campus. Offered by Clinton County Historical Association. Pre-registration required. Call 518-561-0340
Oval Craft Brewing: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 111 Ohio Avenue on the Old Base. Enjoy a special beer brewed just for the Battle of Plattsburgh. Take the Clinton County Historical Association tour and receive a $1 off your first pint.
Tricycle Races (Roducky vs. Burghy The Rematch): 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at lower Court Street and City Hall Place. Your team didn’t win the first. Time to race again — this time on trikes. Will it end up even-steven or will winner take all? Be there for the celebration. Sponsored by Noon Rotary.
Live Music and Entertainment: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Trinity Park with the “Too Tall String Band.”
Ghost Tour (NEWLY ADDED): Greater Adirondack Ghost Tour Company will host "The Dead of Delord's Point" beginning at 7 p.m. at 99 Green St. in the City of Plattsburgh. Parking is available on Green Street adjacent to the pedestrian bridge, first left after the railroad tracks.) Visit www.facebook.com/GhostandTourCo/events for more details.
Macomb Ball, "English Country Dancing" (NEW LOCATION): 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Trinity Park. The Macomb ball is a fancy, period-dress English country dance led by dance masters Wendy Gilchrist and Bruce Kokernot. Dancing experience not necessary. You can just come to watch. Enter with a 2021 “Battle of Plattsburgh Souvenir Button” or make a donation.
Israel Green’s Tavern: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Buster’s Sports Bar at 5453 Peru St. Enjoy a lively evening of entertainment, great food and drink and 1814 style hospitality. Meal discounts with a 2021 “Battle of Plattsburgh Souvenir Button” (sold on location). Live music by “Fulton’s Folly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.