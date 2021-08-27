Pandemic windfall for US schools has few strings attached

Whitney Anderson wheels a recently purchased air scrubber through a classroom in advance of the school year at the E.N. White School in Holyoke, Mass., on Aug. 4. Schools across the U.S. are about to start a new year amid a flood of federal money larger than they've ever seen before, an infusion of pandemic relief aid that is four times the amount the U.S. Department of Education sends to K-12 schools in a typical year. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)