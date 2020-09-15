Mel Prince, executive director of Selma AIR, looks at a quilt that remembers people who lost their lives to AIDS, at her office in Selma, Ala., on Sept 3. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the delivery of all types of health care services in the U.S., and the fight against HIV has not been spared. Health experts and HIV advocates worry the country is at risk of backsliding, with a spike in new HIV infections.