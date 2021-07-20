Pandemic Perspectives: New exhibit links tuberculosis and COVID pandemics

Adirondack Health nurses Sara Diaz (left) and Lisa Keegan pose in front of a panel, which features a photo of Diaz herself wearing a mask while on the job, among the “Pandemic Perspectives” exhibit at Historic Saranac Lake’s Saranac Laboratory Museum. The exhibit draws connections between Saranac Lake’s tuberculosis history and the continued COVID-19 battle of today. Diaz commented, “I am so grateful to this community for the warm welcoming, the support and the acknowledgment for my hard earned achievements. This is my home and I am so honored to give back by helping others regain their health, and with COVID it was no different.”