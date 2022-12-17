PLATTSBURGH — Developmental delays in children due to the 2020 COVID Pandemic lock down are observed by parents, educators and childcare service providers alike.
“When parents were starting to come back to our playgroups in 2020 when we reopened our center with precautions, definitely they noticed that kids were more clingy because they weren’t used to even seeing anyone else but them,” Juliette Lynch, prevention services project director at the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country, said.
“Typically, we parent more in a village whether that village is our extended family around holidays or gatherings or within a social setting in a community like our playgroups or within childcare facilities.”
When parenting kids and raising children among other adults and with the support of other adults, children are normally interacting with other children and learning from other children.
“That’s a lot of what spurs children to try new things and they’re motivated by learning from others,” she said.
IMPEDIMENTS
Language development was affected by having adults in their lives wearing masks as a necessary precaution.
“How children learn to speak is by observing people’s mouths moving,” she said.
“So, that was also an impediment. As parents came back to programs, they definitely felt like their children weren’t as well socialized.”
Parents learn what the next steps are in their child’s development when they are around other parents and they see other children.
“They’re like, I could try that with my child,” she said.
“I could do more tummy time with my child and see if they would start to try to crawl.
“They might not really think of that trying to promote the next level of development in their child or scaffold it in some way without observing other parents doing that or seeing other children doing those things.”
GOOD NEWS
Children did experience some delays as a result of the COVID lock down, and their future.
“The good news is many of the experts are really pretty confident that these delays will not be long lasting,” Lynch said.
“Children’s brains, our brains, everyone’s brains have neuroplasticity, so that means we can bounce back from this. It was a relatively short-term issue that did get worse as it went on.
“Now that we are able to be with other people, it’s a good idea for parents to get children interacting with other children, so that they can practice their language and social skills.”
The council’s Family Connections offers regular playgroups.
“All of our playgroups offer children opportunities to socialize with each other, to sing songs, which is great for language development, and to gather for a story, which is a great practice for being able to participate in a preschool classroom, and most importantly having a chance to play and having play time be a chance to work on skills such as sharing and turn taking and just being in a space with other kids,” Lynch said.
Playgroups are held Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is not required.
The family resource center is located at 194 US Oval in Plattsburgh.
“Parents can just show up for those,” she said
“There is no need to sign up.”
Other options include story times held in public libraries and childcare programs locally.
“If grandparents are watching them or relatives are watching them, they are definitely welcome to bring them to playgroups as well to kind of bring them to this village of caring adults, and we all contribute to that child’s socializing and their socialization,” she said.
ACCESS TO SERVICES
Delays also occurred in access to service providers during the pandemic lock down.
“Or the services that were provided were provided through screens,” Lynch said.
“By that I mean early intervention services such as speech therapy, occupational therapy. When these services were provided through screens or were provided when providers were masked, they may not have been as effective as they normally would be. But now those precautions have been lifted and early intervention therapists and service providers are able to meet with children in person and generally aren’t wearing masks.
“Although there is a shortage of those providers, from what we’re hearing anecdotally from the parents that we’re working with, there has been waiting periods to get services. It seems that parents are able to receive those services again.”
Even kindergarten and preschool teachers report children returning from lock down are behind in their ability to function in large groups with other children.
“It makes sense that some of those soft skills that we gain from being in groups with others, of waiting, listening, turn taking, and emotional regulation would be lagging,” she said.
“But with the support of all these services parents now have available to them, I’m hopeful based on what I’m reading and experts saying this will not have a long-term effect on children. Children are resilient and with supports can bounce back.”
The council offers Developmental Screenings for children on the second Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Parents wishing to schedule an appointment, can call the agency at 518-561-4999.
