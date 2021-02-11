ALBANY — The COVID-19 pandemic and the related financial crisis have combined to take a bite out of enrollment at the 64-campus State University system.
Preliminary data released Wednesday at a meeting of the academic affairs committee of the SUNY board of trustees indicates total enrollment levels for the 2021 spring semester has plunged 5.8% from where it stood at the start of the 2020 spring semester.
The dip was not quite as steep for state-operated campuses, where the new data showed enrollment is off by 2.7%. Community colleges were hit the hardest, experiencing a drop of nearly 10% in enrollment in one year.
The first reports of COVID-19 infecting New Yorkers came in March, triggering a shutdown that month of thousands of businesses deemed non-essential and prompting many school districts to move classes online.
ALL HANDS ON DECK
SUNY administrators are now scrambling to ramp up efforts to recruit more students, with the focus on individuals from low-income families and members of minority groups hard hit by the economic calamity and elevated rates of joblessness.
“We need all hands on deck because the young people and the people in the workforce who desperately need an education need help from SUNY — and for us to reach them we’re going to need a lot of help,” Stanley Litow, a SUNY trustee, told fellow board members.
Data suggests that college applications plunged among low-income students who were unable to visit guidance counselors when schools switched to remote learning.
An outreach effort is being aimed at high school principals, guidance counselors, local governments, non-profit groups and others with the goal of assisting prospective enrollees through the admissions process and highlighting the availability of financial aid.
QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE
SUNY Chancellor James Malatras said the effort will include replicating a mentoring program for disadvantaged students, set up by the Student Association at the SUNY Plattsburgh campus. Providing consistent academic support is a crucial underpinning for maintaining enrollment, he suggested.
“We want people to graduate as quickly as possible with the degrees that they want,” Malatras said. He noted SUNY is known as an affordable public university system, ranking 40th in the nation in its costs for tuition and fees.
A major outreach push — dubbed “Apply SUNY Week” — will run from Monday through Feb. 19, said SUNY Provost F. Shadi Shahedipour-Sandvik.
She pointed out at an estimated 50,000 New Yorkers are now enrolled in online classes with colleges based outside the state.
“Let’s go get them back,” the provost said.
SUNY campuses in upstate communities such as Oneonta, Plattsburgh, Delhi and Cobleskill are important economic engines, providing thousands of jobs in addition to providing spillover benefits for local shops and property owners renting apartments to students and faculty members.
Following the trustee session, Malatras announced a “Big Dreams, Small Step” outreach effort aimed at high school students. The effort is part of the SUNY For All program, stressing that individuals from impoverished backgrounds stunt their economic potential without a college degree.
SUNY said high school seniors may visit www.suny.edu/start/ to apply to one of SUNY’s 64 campuses, including online degree options.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.