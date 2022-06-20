ALBANY — When the state court system had to respond to the threat of COVID-19 transmission in March 2020, it quickly scrambled to come up with ways to keep the wheels of justice turning by greatly expanding the use of digital technology.
Some of the changes in the direction of remote proceedings could be made permanent, with officials acknowledging the pandemic experience illustrated that not all court business had to be conducted in person.
VIRTUAL JURY SELECTION
In what could be another innovation, the courts are about to launch a pilot project to determine if the time-consuming process of selecting jurors for trials can be done remotely.
The move could relieve New Yorkers directed to report to jury service of the need to travel to courthouses, while also thinning out the number of people who need to be in courthouses, noted Chief Judge Janet DiFiore.
“We think that this exciting experiment involving remote technology and online operations holds considerable promise for a more convenient and efficient jury selection process,” DiFiore said Monday.
The virtual jury selection project, set to begin July 7 in Manhattan, is among the first such efforts in the nation, court officials said. The effort is one of several initiatives evaluating ways to reimagine the future of court operations.
COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS
Recommendations for incorporating more technology in court proceedings are expected to emerge later this year from a commission set up to evaluate potential expansions of remote hearings and conferences in the court system. That body includes several prominent lawyers and judges.
According to J. Anthony Jordan, the president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York, courts across the state could be made more efficient by continuing to use many of the practices that were embraced to deal with the pandemic.
At a forum held by the Pandemic Practices Working Group, an offshoot of the Commission to Reimagine the Future of New York’s Courts, Jordan, Washington County’s district attorney, urged that the technological resources of courts be beefed up so that all parties to proceedings have adequate access to 21st Century audio-visual equipment.
Jordan specifically recommended that all town and village courts be connected to the online Webcrims system, which provides status information on criminal cases along with future appearance dates. Providing that information online would benefit both the public and the litigants who use the courts, he reasoned.
Jordan also suggested virtual proceedings be expanded for arraignments, case conferences and hearings involving defendants subject to the Sex Offender Registry requirements. Those individuals must have a risk level assigned to them before they are released from custody.
“The use of virtual SORA (Sex Offender Registration Act) hearings where the inmate appears virtually would save court time waiting for inmates to be produced, as well as the resources of DOCCS (Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) required to transport inmates, sometimes all the way across the state,” Jordan told the panel. “Again, of course, steps would have to be taken to safeguard a defendant’s right to counsel.”
MORE EFFICIENCY
Also encouraging greater use of technological innovations to make proceedings more efficient is the head of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, Helene Radchenko.
“Preliminary and compliance conferences have been successfully conducted using video conferencing software,” Radchenko told the commission. “This welcome change allows attorneys to spend their time working on cases with clients or in trials elsewhere rather than waiting in courtrooms across the state.”
Exhibits, she said, can be presented virtually through the use of screen-sharing conference software.
Some defense lawyers have cautioned that the push for more virtual proceedings should not encroach on defendants’ right to counsel and right to understand the proceedings centering on the charges they face.
TECH HAS POTENTIAL
On another front, though, virtual proceedings “have worked especially well for (family) support and paternity proceedings,” said state Support Magistrate Jacinta Testa Ciccone of the Sixth Judicial District.
As the result of the “speed and efficiency” with which the state Office of Court Administration implemented the use of remote filings and proceedings, Ciccone said by the fall of 2020 she was able to clear through the backlog of matters she was handling as she didn’t have to spend time driving to various courthouses.
In a report analyzing the move by state courts across the nation to embrace digital technology to deal with the pandemic, the Pew Charitable Trusts, a think tank, encouraged states to closely evaluate the experiences that resulted from going to more virtual proceedings.
“Technology has the potential to substantially improve the civil legal system,” the Pew report concluded. “Digital tools helped courts remain operational during the public health emergency and are poised to become permanent fixtures of the legal system.”
State court officials say reviewing New York’s experiences with virtual proceedings can help shape the best path for the future of the courts.
“The Court System did not have the option of shutting down when the pandemic struck in March 2020,” state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, chair of the Pandemic Practices Working Group, said in May. “We had to pivot instantly, with no blueprint to guide us and no precedent to follow. Now, we have both the opportunity and obligation to look backward so that we may best move forward.”
