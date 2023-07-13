KEENE VALLEY — Society is dealing with a dual crisis that, unaddressed, will lead to a catastrophic failure of life on earth: climate change and increasing levels of distrust.
Celtic teacher of spirituality, John Philip Newell, believes that the foundation of this dual crisis is that, “we treat the earth and one another as less than sacred.”
On Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, Keene Valley Congregational Church will welcome Newell and Cami Twilling, director of Earth and Soul, to lead a weekend of study, reflection and spiritual recovery. See box for details.
“We have a weekly book group here at the church and starting several years ago, members of that book group had recommended a book by John Philip Newell,” the Rev. John Sampson, Pastor of Keene Valley Congregational Church, said.
“It really caught the imagination of the book group and over the past couple of years, we have read several selections by him and each time what we read has reaffirmed our interest and our attraction to his perspective on things.
“So probably the year before the pandemic, we began to think in sort of in a dreamlike way, wouldn’t it would be great if he could come and he could spend a weekend with us? Wouldn’t it be great if he come and maybe share with us a little bit about his writing? Then we began reaching out to to him, having contact with him, and over the years there has always been a reason why it didn’t work out. But finally this year, all the stars aligned and we were able to find a date that worked for him and worked for us. We were able to plan this retreat. So it’s Friday (today) evening and Saturday for the whole day. We are really looking forward to it.”
People are invited to participate in workshops, attend a film, and break bread with Newell and Twilling. These sessions all provide opportunities for discussion, questions and answers, and networking with others who have a shared passion for protecting the planet and creating a more welcoming and safe society.
The reality is that the outcomes of scientific research are not enough to counter the thinking and actions of many.
In 1882, Professor John Tyndall announced that based on his research, “the increasing pollution of the atmosphere will have a marked influence on the climate of the world.”
In 1912, newspaper headlines screamed coal consumption was affecting climate.
According to the American Psychological Association, “There are many causes of growing levels of violence in our country including frustration, exposure to violent media, violence in the home or neighborhood, and a tendency to see other people’s actions as hostile even when they’re not.”
Fundamentally, many people are afraid of the other, of losing power, prestige, position and income no matter how secure or marginal their lives may be.
Newell believes the best way to address these challenges is through inviting people to see the sacred in all people and the sacred in nature.
“Too often in the past, our approach to truth has been to assume that we have it and others do not. Consequently, we have thought that our role is to tell people what to believe. We are being invited instead into a new humility, to serve the holy wisdom that is already stirring in the hearts of people everywhere, the growing awareness of earth’s interrelatedness and sacredness,” writes Newell in “The Rebirthing of God: Christianity’s Struggle for New Beginnings.”
“The reason I think that the group was really attracted to his perspective and his sense of Christianity was that I think it’s very affirming both as to what it means to be human and also reminds us of our charge to take care of and nurture creation,” Sampson said.
“I think he’s really good at bringing those two things together in a really wonderful balance that I think for many in the group has led to them to reconnect with a faith that sometimes they’ve seen it difficult to connect with.”
