PLATTSBURGH – Artist Andrew McGill's send-me-a-silly-face appeal has led to his “Squishy Face” series featuring portraits of friends and family.
McGill's acrylic paintings can be viewed Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Strand Center Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition located in the Main Gallery located at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
The show includes Laura Carbone, Michelle Marasch Ouellette, Stephanie Harding, Christina Holland, Lucas Haigh, Henry Goldenberg, Kt Falzetta, Ron Nolland and Bill Crosby.
GOING DOWN SOUTH
At St. Peter's School, McGill received his first classes in art.
He graduated from Seton Catholic Central in 2000.
Four years later, he earned a bachelor's of art degree with a concentration in ceramics in the Studio Art program at SUNY Plattsburgh.
He returned to earn a master's degree in education.
After completing his coursework in 2011, McGill did the “North Carolina Education Tour."
He taught art in elementary and middle schools in Fayetteville, then Smyrna, Atlantic and Harker's Island.
“They were very much like St. Peter's but even smaller,” McGill said.
“It was a fishing community. They were on the coast. It started getting smaller and smaller, so they decided to create a middle school.”
The school districts were reconfigured, so he had to reapply for his position of three years.
“I stayed for a year and just did middle school,” he said.
His next question was where does art get more progressive and diverse?
McGill relocated to one of the biggest schools districts in Charlotte where he could engage his students at a higher level as well as immerse himself and create in a vibrant arts scene.
He taught at Piedmont Middle School.
“It's an IB (International Baccalaureate) world school,” he said.
“They try to build a more well-rounded student and make global connections to everything they do. That really kind of forced me to think outside the box a little bit about what I was teaching.”
SWITCHING IT UP
In the midst of this change, McGill lived in a one-bedroom, refrigerator-box apartment accented with his ceramics.
His kiln and wheel were in storage here.
McGill turned his artistic expression to printmaking and painting.
“It was all stuff that I had to teach my kids anyway,” he said.
“Even though my background and experience was in ceramics, it made sense to me to start to develop those other areas that I only took to studio I or studio II in college and further develop them.”
His “Squishy Faces” series began with a portrait of his father, Patrick, a retired former acting justice of the Clinton County Supreme Court and Clinton County Court judge.
“The first thing I asked my Dad to do, he always made this classic face, which my mother hated,” he said.
“I always thought it was a gas. From my childhood, I could remember him like that.”
His father took a picture of himself, and sent it on.
“I painted it, and I realized there's just an intimacy with painting, not only somebody that you know but just painting somebody else,” McGill said.
“You really start to study the details of someone's face. I think it's more relevant now in the times where we only see half of someone's face.
“You start to study somebody and you become connected to them before you even really know them. Because it was my dad it just kind of flew out of me.”
Every time he looked at the portrait of his father, he found himself mirroring his expression.
SILLY ZONE
McGill sent out similar requests to friends and family with the caveat to share their go-to silly face.
“I started getting all these pictures in,” he said.
“So much so that my friend sent me a picture of his Uber driver.
“He said 'I got a ride home one night, and I told my Uber driver about all the paintings you were doing, and she said let me be in on it.'
“I actually have her in the series, and I don't even know her name.”
“Squishy Faces” has morphed into this thing.
“I don't know when I'm going to stop doing these, but every time I do one I get so energetic about it,” he said.
“I've actually just done my sister who agreed to do it and my current girlfriend, soon-to-be fiancee. I've just been building on these portraits.”
