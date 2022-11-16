WILLSBORO — Janice Allen, a librarian who instilled a love of reading in patrons of all ages for almost 30 years, was honored, Nov. 2, when the Paine Memorial Free Library announced the dedication of the Janice Allen Children’s Room.
“My mother would be thrilled to see a space like this for kids,” Larry Allen said.
The Janice Allen Children’s Room was transformed in 2019 as part of library improvements, it is filled with books, puzzles and educational toys, which children are invited to explore Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Story time, a tradition started by Mrs. Allen, is geared for kids ages 2 to 4 and is still offered Fridays at 10 a.m..
“She trained to become a seamstress and then took care of us before she started as a teacher’s aide,” Larry said.
In 1971, Allen was recruited by Marion Mason to become a librarian at the Paine Memorial Free Library. She served in that role until her retirement in 2000.
Allen adapted to the changing needs and interests of the community and found creative ways to connect readers with the library’s books and services, including schools, youth camps and older readers who could not make it to the library.
She also hosted an annual Folk Craft Fair to showcase the talents of local artisans and raise money to support the library.
“Janice shined a light on the potential for the library to be a place where children developed a love of reading and sense of community,” Patty Paine, president of the Paine Memorial Free Library Board during Allen’s tenure, said.
“She drew that out with everything she did, from the launch of the children’s story hour to the holiday activities she planned each year. She found ways to bring children and their families into the library and helped foster a deep connection to this place, to books and to her.”
Library leaders and family members gathered to remember Janice Allen and unveil a special piece of art that will hang in the children’s room created and donated by Joe Ferris, a native of Willsboro and former storytime patron.
To learn more about the services available or to make a contribution to the library in memory of Janice Allen, please call 518-963-4478 or email painememorialfreelibrary@outlook.com.
