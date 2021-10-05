Paige Garnot, RN, honored by CVPH with DAISY Award

PLATTSBURGH – A nurse whose mentorship is helping inspire the next generation of nurses at the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) is being celebrated as the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Paige Garnot, BSN, RN was presented the award during a surprise ceremony in front of Operating Room staff at the hospital recently.
Garnot is CVPH’s 12th nurse to receive the honor since its inception in 2018. She was nominated by Emily Estus, RN.
Estus, who completed the hospital’s Graduate Nurse program this past July, spent time working with and learning from Garnot.
In her nomination letter, Estus wrote about the lasting impact Garnot had during her first year with the organization.
“I truly feel I wouldn’t be as successful at the beginning of my career without her," she said.
In addition to her daily work as a nurse, Garnot serves as a preceptor, which is a key part of the CVPH New Nurse Residency Program. As a preceptor, Garnot helps make the transition from school to the nursing profession go smoothly, working closely with each new nurse to help them grow professionally, provide support and build confidence.
“She believed in me before I believed in myself,” Estus recalled.
“No matter how nervous I was about the day, when Paige worked with me, she always told me to breathe. She made me feel like I could conquer whatever the day brought us.”
Garnot, who graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh, joined CVPH in 2018 as a Progressive Care Nurse before becoming an Operating Room Nurse last year.
Her responsibilities include advocating for the patient while the patient is under anesthesia during the procedure, making sure the patient is safe at all times, verifies the procedure and that the correct equipment is in the room and ensures sterility is maintained throughout the procedure.
“Paige has done an outstanding job transitioning from a Progressive Care nurse to an Operating Room Nurse,” CVPH Perioperative Services Operations Director Mary Ann Cayea said.
“She is kind and courteous to her patients, her co-workers and all the physicians with whom she works.”
In her nomination letter, Estus noted that Garnot has set a great example for other nurses and members of the OR team.
“She showed me what an amazing nurse is," she said.
"I truly hope that if any of my family is in the unfortunate situation of being in the hospital, they have a nurse just like Paige."
During the award ceremony, Garnot was presented with a certificate commending her as an extraordinary nurse. Like all honorees, she received a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
CVPH launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in early 2018 as a way to recognize and reward licensed nurses for making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients. Nomination forms and boxes are located at each of the hospital’s main entrances and online at UVMHealth.org/CVPHDaisy.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. A committee reviews nominations and each quarter, awards the honor to a deserving nurse.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The DAISY Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System).
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
