PLATTSBURGH — The paid parking system in city-owned downtown lots set to go into effect this summer aims to free up on-street parking and offset special assessment district (SAD) fees currently paid by business and property owners, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says.
The fee structure recommended to Common Council members during a recent Finance and Community Development Committee meeting would see fees set at $1 per hour, $7.25 for the day, $90 for quarterly permits good for three months and $324 for annual permits.
The permits would be limited, with priority access given to those who live and work downtown, according to a city press release. Proof of residency or employment would be required.
ESTIMATED SURPLUS
Noting how a significant number of assumptions had to be made as far as how many people would purchase permits and how charging for parking could reduce lot use, Community Development Director Matt Miller said the estimated surplus for the downtown system is $90,000 annually.
As SAD fees come to about $71,000, there is a “reasonable assurance” that the system could cover those fees and still end up in the black at the end of the year.
“Which, if all goes to plan, will allow us to phase out the SAD fees over time to provide some relief to the property owners that have been paying those fees for the last 40 years, I think,” Miller added.
On-street parking and the Durkee Street lot’s northern half would be free but limited to two hours, according to the press release.
A mix of hourly, daily rate and permit parking would be available in the Durkee lot’s southern half along with the City Hall Place, Court Street, Arnie Pavone and Broad Street lots, Miller said. Due to a cooperative parking agreement signed with Clinton County, only hourly and daily parking would be offered in the public sections of the county parking lot.
Proposed enforcement hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except holidays.
Miller said Plattsburgh City Police is in the process of hiring a second parking enforcement officer, which would enable one to focus on downtown and the other to focus on the beach during the summer months.
DURKEE LOT ADDED
The downtown parking system structure previously presented to councilors had excluded the Durkee Street lot as Prime Plattsburgh LLC had been set to develop a five-story, mixed-use building there.
But a court ruling earlier this year delayed those plans. As extended litigation is expected, the Durkee lot had to be added to the system in the meantime, Miller said.
“It can’t be left as is, as a free for all if we’re charging in every other lot because that would be the first lot that everybody goes to,” he added.
That necessitates the purchase of four additional parking kiosks, which the council approved at its meeting Thursday night, bringing the total cost of that parking equipment project to $210,000.
Ten other kiosks will be placed in the other downtown lots, and four will be installed at Plattsburgh City Beach.
Additionally, the council voted to advance an agreement with AMG Payment Solutions for merchant processing services of card transactions through the parking system.
MID-JUNE AT EARLIEST
City Mayor Chris Rosenquest has recommended that any operating profits from parking fees go into community benefit funds for each respective area, the downtown district and the beach.
“The city has an opportunity to permanently fund area improvements paid for through user fees, rather than taxpayer dollars or through special assessment district fees,” he said in a statement.
The new parking fee structure still requires a council vote, anticipated for May.
Civil work for installation of the kiosks — the pouring of concrete pads around downtown and at the beach — is slated to start the week of April 25, Miller said.
As four additional kiosks had to be requested for the Durkee lot, activation of the downtown parking system would not occur until the middle of June at the earliest, he added.
