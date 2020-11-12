In this April 7, 2019, file photo, locals prepare to leave their house in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The largest cluster of places without the coronavirus can be found in the scattered islands of the South Pacific. Tonga, Kiribati, Samoa, Micronesia and Tuvalu are among those small nations yet to report a single case. But that doesn't mean they have been spared from the pandemic's effects.