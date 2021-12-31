PLATTSBURGH — The North Country stumbled out of 2020 wondering what the new year might bring as the COVID-19 pandemic entered its second year.
The rollout of vaccines against the novel coronavirus raised the prospect of pre-pandemic life slowly returning.
And while the year will be remembered for a number of new beginnings and other events, it was still the shadow of COVID-19 that dominated much of daily life.
Here are some of the biggest headlines for the North Country in 2021:
2021 sees COVID decline, then resurgence
PLATTSBURGH — COVID-19 case levels began and ended 2021 on huge crests driven by post-holiday surges and variants.
Health officials attributed spikes of both case counts and hospitalizations seen in January 2021 to holiday gatherings in December 2020.
As vaccine eligibility expanded and warmer weather returned, active cases went down, largely diminishing by late spring and early summer, including in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties. The state lifted its mask mandate for most places, and many hoped for a continued shift toward normalcy.
But that was stifled as the highly contagious delta variant became the dominant strain in the United States, driving up infections, hospitalizations and coronavirus-related deaths later in the summer and into the fall and winter.
The omicron variant also emerged by the year’s end, and while officials hope preliminary data indicating it causes a less severe infection are correct, concerns about transmissibility remain and have fueled pleas from government and health officials for those who are not vaccinated to take the vaccine, and those who are to get boosted for extra protection.
Joining other North County counties, in early December Franklin and Essex counties re-declared their COVID states of emergency. Clinton County had never let its declaration lapse.
On Dec. 13, Gov. Kathy Hochul reimposed a mask mandate for all public places and businesses unless they require proof of vaccination for entry.
Hochul has argued this is a way to prevent another lockdown, which resulted in job losses and the closure of many businesses.
Officials are again anticipating a post-holiday surge in early 2022 that will further drive up case levels, and have urged precautions such as masking, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings in addition to vaccination.
Here is a comparison of where each of the three counties started and ended 2021 with cumulative COVID cases and deaths (each county’s first 2021 report was made on Jan. 4, 2021; the end of year data is based on Essex County’s Wednesday, Dec. 29, report and the other two counties’ Thursday, Dec. 30, reports):
CLINTON COUNTY
Start of year: 1,471 cases, 8 deaths.
End of year: 9,595 cases, 60 deaths.
ESSEX COUNTY
Start of year: 715 cases, 16 deaths.
End of year: 3,990 cases, 53 deaths.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Start of year: 937 cases, 8 deaths.
End of year: 6,900 cases, 30 deaths.
— By Staff Writer Cara Chapman
Schools return to in-person learning
PLATTSBURGH — In September, tri-county area school districts began the 2021-2022 academic year with the aim of keeping in-person learning the default.
So far, that remains the case, as all schools served by the Champlain Valley Educational Services and Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES said last week they are planning to stay in that mode when school resumes after the holiday break Monday.
Still, the 2021-22 school year has seen quarantines impact entire classes, grades and, at times, school buildings due to positive cases among students and/or staff.
Superintendents have said elementary students, who up until November were not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, were particularly impacted by shifts to remote learning after exposure. Vaccinated students and staff who were exposed but remained asymptomatic were able to remain in school.
New York State has ordered 37 million at-home COVID tests, some of which will support a “Test to Stay” program to keep children in school if they test negative after being exposed to a positive case in their class.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press conference at Clinton Community College Wednesday that the state hopes to roll out the program when students return to school Monday as in-person learning remains the priority.
— By Staff Writer Cara Chapman
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands
PLATTSBURGH — As 2021 went on, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility continuously expanded beyond seniors and health care workers to some of the youngest in our communities.
Clinics run by state and local health departments administered thousands of doses, with pharmacies and primary care physicians also contributing to the inoculation effort.
By mid-May, New Yorkers as young as 12 years old could get their shots. Late summer saw the introduction of third doses for the moderately to severely immunocompromised, followed in the fall by booster shots.
And in November, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention greenlighted pediatric doses for 5- to 11-year-old children.
Local and state health departments worked to incentivize vaccination for those who did not come out for them initially, ranging from a free beer at brewery-based clinics to lotteries for full scholarships at public colleges for school-age children.
In August, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state’s health care workers would be required to get the jab. Gov. Kathy Hochul did not walk back the mandate, and religious exemptions were not allowed to stand when the Supreme Court refused to block it.
As a result, dozens of health care workers left tri-county hospitals, with critics decrying resulting staffing shortages.
According to data maintained by the North Country Regional Vaccination Network and last updated Tuesday, 59% of all North Country residents have completed their vaccines series; 67% had completed theirs in Clinton County, 66% in Essex County and 59% in Franklin County.
Additionally, 22% of North Country residents have received their booster doses, along with 25% of those who live in Clinton County, 28% in Essex County and 21% in Franklin County.
Information on where to get vaccinated is listed on page A8 and available at vaccines.gov.
— By Staff Writer Cara Chapman
Northern border sees progress, then regression
PLATTSBURGH — For most of 2021, the effective ban on nonessential travel by car, boat and rail across the U.S.-Canada border remained in place.
Then in August, Canada began allowing Americans who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of crossing the border to travel northward.
The United States maintained the restrictions on nonessential travelers until November, when the border reopened for fully vaccinated Canadians.
That same month, Canada lifted its testing requirement for citizens returning from the United States within 72 hours, but an about-face followed in December when the country both reinstated the testing requirements and urged Canadians to avoid discretionary travel.
“As of Dec. 21, all Canadian returns at the land border, no matter how short the U.S. visit, not only require the test results once again but — unlike previously when a test administered in Canada was acceptable for return within 72 hours — the required test must now be administered in the U.S., with obvious logistical challenges for what may have been a day trip,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.
“The motivation in light of omicron is understandable, but requiring a U.S. test which will be taken by short-term visitors the day of arrival is clearly a policy misfire.”
Douglas, who with fellow business officials and elected officials had continuously called for exceptions to nonessential travel restrictions and a move back to bilateral action from the two allies, noted two looming challenges to cross-border connections.
Both countries have regarded truck drivers as essential since the border limitations went into effect in March 2020 due to their role in commerce. But the two governments are planning to require these workers be fully vaccinated, beginning Jan. 15 for Canada and Jan. 22 for the United States, despite low risk of infection associated with their activities, Douglas said.
“Make no mistake: There is already a critical and growing shortage of truck drivers in both countries, helping to exacerbate supply chain delays,” he continued. “With this unwarranted vaccination mandate, there are estimates that 10% to 20% of Canadian drivers and as many as 40% of U.S. drivers will drop out of cross-border driving. And with the severe driver shortage, they will easily pick-up domestic work in its place.
“We are joined with economic and transportation interests in both countries calling for reconsideration of this mandate. Otherwise, let’s fasten our seatbelts for the predictable transport delays and disruptions with no truly concurrent enhancement of bi-national health.”
Douglas added that the Canadian Border Services Agency recently confirmed the current intention that the ArriveCan app, which travelers must use to pre-report drives into Canada, may be here to stay.
“Just as the post-9/11 WHTI (Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative) ID documentation requirements permanently reduced the historic personal travel volumes back and forth, so will the unilateral imposition of a pre-reporting app requirement long-term, guaranteeing we will not restore the volumes of free, casual exchange we knew pre-2020,” he said. “We hope our Canadian friends will start debating and reconsidering this beyond the pandemic.”
The chamber plans to continue working through multiple channels in 2022 to advocate for border progress, a return to bi-national cooperation, and cross border travel and business within, hopefully, evolving and diminishing restrictions, Douglas said.
He added that the region’s connections with both Canada and Quebec remain strong.
“There was already much to do in the new year. Now there is more. Onward and upward!”
— By Staff Writer Cara Chapman
Stefanik rises to House leadership position
PLATTSBURGH — In May, House Republicans elected North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) as their new GOP Conference chair after Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming was ousted from the position.
Cheney had broken ranks with other party leaders by continuing her criticism of former President Donald Trump and many Republicans’ false claims that the November 2020 election was stolen from him.
Stefanik maintained fierce loyalty to Trump, joining the scores of Republicans who voted against accepting the results of the Electoral College following the Jan. 6 insurrection and opposing Democrat-led efforts to impeach Trump after he was no longer in office over accusations he incited the attack.
Stefanik told the Press-Republican in an interview in May prior to assuming the conference chair position that she intended to focus on helping Republicans win back the House in 2022 and, beyond then, expected to be open to chairing the House Education and Labor Committee or, eventually, the House Armed Services Committee.
Throughout 2021, Stefanik has continued to lean into her allegiance with the former president through fundraisers and campaign appeals, as well as promoting her E-PAC, which aims to elect more GOP women to Congress.
This week, Stefanik’s campaign did not specifically address the question of whether she would seek the conference chairship again or go for committee leadership.
Stefanik’s senior advisor, Alex DeGrasse, said the congresswoman plans to focus on making sure House Republicans have a unified message “prosecuting the case against Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s failed far-left agenda that has led to crisis after crisis in America.”
“The proof is in the polling — House Republicans have never been in a stronger position to win back the House with a historic majority,” he added.
Throughout 2021, six challengers to Stefanik’s 2022 re-election bid emerged: Democrats Ezra Watson of Wilton, Matt Putorti of Whitehall, Bridie Farrell of North River, Matt Castelli of Wilton and Keith Sherrill of Sackets Harbor — who has yet to formally announce his campaign — and Republican Lonny Koons of Carthage.
— By Staff Writer Cara Chapman
Tri-county voters reject voting-related ballot props
PLATTSBURGH — Clinton, Essex and Franklin county voters joined the rest of the state in voting down two ballot propositions that would have made it easier to vote in New York State.
Proposition 3 would have paved the way for same-day voter registration by eliminating the state’s constitutional requirement that citizens register to vote at least 10 days before an election, while proposition 4 would have allowed no-excuse absentee ballot voting, bringing the state in line with dozens of others who already do so.
Ahead of Election Day, GOP officials led by state Republican Committee Chair Nick Langworthy ran an offensive against those two propositions as well as proposition 1, which would have revised the state’s redistricting process.
During a stop in Plattsburgh, Langworthy framed those proposed amendments as “an assault on our election integrity,” verbiage that called to mind the unproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the results of which continued to see challenges throughout 2021.
Tri-county residents also rejected proposition 1, but supported proposition 2, which added the right to clean air, clean water and a healthful environment to the state constitution’s bill of rights.
— By Staff Writer Cara Chapman
PBG runway gets a makeover
PLATTSBURGH — Reconstruction of Plattsburgh International Airport’s runway was completed in October.
The project entailed repaving 8,000 feet of the 11,759-foot airstrip, a process that involved recycling existing concrete left over from Air Base days into a new subbase, then laying asphalt over it.
From April 13 to June 22, the airport shut down the runway to allow contractors to work on 4,400 feet of the midfield.
That portion’s completion left 7,000 feet of usable runway plus a 1,000-foot buffer area between construction crews and aircraft, allowing for repavement of the northern end.
Throughout the summer, finishing touches including final striping, lighting work and grooving were applied, and a final inspection was done in the fall.
Airport Director Chris Kreig has said the Federal Aviation Administration covered the full cost of the project, which came to $12.5 million, ultimately saving Clinton County, which owns the airport, about $650,000.
In 2022, a portion of the parallel taxiway, Taxiway A, will be repaved, Kreig said, adding that the $3 million project is 100% FAA-funded.
— By Staff Writer Cara Chapman
‘Great Resignation’ sees employers struggle with staffing
PLATTSBURGH — The refrain “no one wants to work anymore” underscored tensions around staffing struggles for many American businesses in 2021.
National analysts described struggles to attract and retain employees as a “Great Resignation” with causes for employees leaving their jobs ranging from compensation to union representation to COVID-19 safety.
The understaffing issue that has plagued North Country employers in 2021 looks to continue into the New Year as well, Garry Douglas, president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
“This is a national and international challenge that was here pre-pandemic, was then exacerbated in a number of ways by the pandemic, and now is increasing in areas like ours experiencing economic recovery and growth. It’s a reality for employers across the spectrum, from retail and hospitality to manufacturing and government,” Douglas said.
To combat the growing staffing shortage this coming year, Douglas said employers are working to improve many areas of their employment practices beyond just pay and standard benefits.
“Employers are looking at ways to be more flexible with some hours, for example, and examining their workplace culture to make themselves a place people like to work and will be less inclined to leave, reducing turnover,” Douglas said.
“Hiring, retention and referral bonuses are becoming more common. Where possible, employers are looking to enhance possibilities for advancement and investing in training which can make employees feel they are valued.”
For the North Country, Douglas said there are plans in place these next few months to utilize resources here to improve employment.
“On the skills front, manufacturers and others need to fully avail themselves of the flexible resources and assets we have developed in recent years, including the training capabilities at Clinton Community College and CV-TEC among other providers,” Douglas said.
“We have a pretty amazing array of training and support services, but there is still less use of these than there should be given the size and diversity of our manufacturing base. We plan to redouble outreach with CCC and CV-TEC in the months ahead to up utilization.”
— By Staff Writer Carly Newton
Crown Point man shoots, kills apparent home invader
CROWN POINT — The victim of an apparent home invasion in Crown Point is out of the hospital and facing a federal charge for illegal handgun possession.
Timothy Armstrong, 30, of Crown Point was shot in the leg during a home invasion on Creek Road in Crown Point on Nov. 1, police said
According to police, Two men broke into his residence just before 12:30 a.m. and a gunfight ensued, with Armstrong shot in the leg and one of the intruders, Jonathan Winkler, 27, of Monroe, Orange County, deceased from a gunshot wound.
The other suspect fled the scene in a black Acura sedan and is being sought by State Police.
Armstrong was arrested by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern New York in Plattsburgh after his release from the hospital. He’d been taken to UVM Medical Center in Burlington for treatment.
Armstrong is charged with the federal felony of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, for allegedly possessing the handgun he used against the intruders at his home, according to PACER, the federal courts online database.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gary L. Favro ordered him held in custody until trial in U.S. District Court, which hasn’t been scheduled yet. He was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service for incarceration.
On Thursday, Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said New York State Police are still investigating the events and may bring state charges, although none have been filed by State Police at present.
“The Franklin County DA has been assigned to the case, as we had a conflict,” Sprague said. “Tim Armstrong as the alleged victim in this matter has pending criminal matters with us as defendant, so we cannot both have him as victim and then prosecute as defendant. (It) creates ethical and legal issues. Therefore, the actual home invasion/robbery investigation has been assigned to Franklin County.”
No reason for the home invasion has been released by State Police, who say there is no danger to the public.
The intrusion was targeted against Armstrong, and police said the intruders had apparently been watching Armstrong’s house, which was a rental, before the break-in.
State Police said anyone who was in the vicinity of Creek Road, Sugar Hill Road or Pearl Street in Crown Point between 10 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021 and 1 a.m. Nov. 1, 2021 and saw a black Acura sedan or a sport motorcycle should call police at 518-873-2750.
— By Contributing Writer
Lohr McKinstry
Clinton Correctional Annex Closes, Moriah Shock on chopping block
MORIAH — Local and state officials say the best hope for the Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility now might be reuse for some other purpose or expansion to include county prisoners.
The boot-camp-style prison, along with five others, is set to close on March 10, the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision again confirmed Thursday.
Just prior to Christmas in 2020, the state announced the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex was to close by the end of March 2021.
As with Moriah Shock, officials and community members rallied against the Dannemora facility’s closure, but to no avail.
Ultimately, 208 Clinton Annex employees were reassigned to other prisons, four retired, 13 resigned and one declined employment, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said.
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) said diversifying the program at Moriah Shock so counties could place inmates there could be a creative and cost-effective solution to the opioid addiction crisis.
“We should be looking at ways to expand this; this could be a model,” said Simpson.
Simpson, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava have all been meeting with state officials to try to make the case for keeping Moriah Shock open.
“We know it’s a long shot, but we’re doing our best,” Scozzafava said this week. “We’ve asked for a meeting with Gov. (Kathy) Hochul.”
The North Country Alliance, a membership organization of businesses, economic developers and other institutional stakeholders from around New York State’s seven-county North Country region, opposes the proposed closing of Moriah Shock Incarceration and Ogdensburg Correctional facilities.
“It is difficult to repurpose these facilities, and the economic impact on these communities of closures is disproportionately severe,” said Patrick Kelly, CEO of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, in a statement for the alliance. “Any additional facility closures should take place in areas of the state with higher property values, costs, and more robust commercial activity and redevelopment potential.”
Moriah Shock opened in 1989, and it had 74 inmates — about 25% of its capacity — and 107 staff members when the closure was announced in early November.
Moriah Shock has a 70% success rate with its program of calisthenics, education and community service, about 7% higher than regular prisons in New York State.
Stec said they’re not giving up and intend to intensify their efforts on behalf of Moriah Shock after the holidays.
“We know the great work its staff does there making a difference in helping turn the lives of these lower-level offenders around, getting many the drug and alcohol abuse treatment they desperately need,” he said in a statement. “We also know the unique Shock Program gives these inmates some discipline and job skills that are also needed to help break the criminal pathway they’ve been heading down.”
This and the prior fiscal year’s budget gave the governor the authority to shutter correctional facilities with 90 days’ notice. DOCCS said no additional closures will be announced as part of the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget.
— By Contributing Writer
Lohr McKinstry
Essex County Emergency Services chief Jaquish retires
LEWIS — With the retirement of longtime Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish in early 2021, big changes were coming to the County Office of Emergency Services.
Jaquish’s deputy director, Max Thwaits III, was named director in July, after serving several months as the interim leader, and Matthew Watts of Ticonderoga was hired to take Thwaits’ place as deputy director and 911 coordinator.
Thwaits said Thursday that some projects started under Jaquish’s watch have come to fruition since he left.
“The Monkton (Vermont radio tower) project that Don started is online and when testing is complete it will be available for use,” he said by email Thursday. “This site has great potential for coverage to the east side of our county.”
The eastern side of Essex County has had radio coverage problems in the past. The county has a digital fire, EMS and police radio system using a series of towers throughout the area.
Thwaits said he also had to hire a new EMS coordinator, Hazmat team coordinator, senior receptionist, and 911 data collector, as well as new 911 dispatchers and EMTs.
“We hosted an Emergency Medical Dispatcher Course and now all of our dispatchers are able to give medical instructions over the phone,” he said. “This includes, but isn’t limited to, CPR instructions, medication administration, child birth.”
The county paramedic program, in which roving paramedic vehicles backup local ambulance crews, is working well, he said.
“The county EMS system has proven to be a success and continues to supplement EMS staffing countywide,” Thwaits said. “Our CON (State Certificate of Need) is now in place and we are pursuing a community paramedicine program.”
With the Essex County Public Health Department holding COVID vaccination clinics in various locations, the Office of Emergency Services has been assisting the effort, he said.
“We continue to support Public Health with hundredsof man-hours at vaccine PODs (point of distribution), PPE distribution, test kits, and sanitizer to combat COVID,” Thwaits said.
Meanwhile, Jaquish is keeping busy running the Bridgeview Harbour Marina in Port Henry that he and his family bought this past spring.
“It’s a lot of work and a seven-day-a-week job,” he said last week. “We’re closed until spring, but we still have to do maintenance to get ready to reopen.
“I ended one adventure and started another.”
— By Contributing Writer
Lohr McKinstry
Ti International Paper mill rebranded to Sylvamo
TICONDEROGA — The change from International Paper to Sylvamo ownership at the Ticonderoga paper mill is complete and no significant glitches occurred, officials say.
Ticonderoga Mill Communications Manager Donna Wadsworth said Thursday that everything went smoothly.
“There’s an increase in starting pay and a sign-on bonus announced (with Sylvamo),” she said by email Thursday. “We have transitioned successfully to Sylvamo, ‘The World’s Paper Company.’”
The changeover took place Friday, Oct. 1 and was marked at the local paper mill with an unveiling ceremony of the new Sylvamo sign on Shore Airport Road.
Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer of Sylvamo, came to Ticonderoga to uncover the new sign after ringing the bell earlier that day to start stock trading of the new company on the Wall Street exchange.
IP spun off its printing papers unit as Sylvamo, keeping its cardboard and cellulose fiber division.
Like many businesses during the pandemic, Sylvamo has had some difficulty recruiting workers.
The Ticonderoga mill recently ran ads in weekly papers and on social media offering starting workers $23 an hour and a $1,000 sign-on bonus. Interested individuals can go to www.sylvamo.com/us/en and click careers to apply online.
The mill has about 615 employees and produces colored and premium white copy and printer paper under Hammermill, Accent and Springhill brands. The new facility opened on the shores of Lake Champlain in 1971, replacing an older mill located in downtown Ticonderoga.
International Paper retained a 19.9 percent stake in Sylvamo, but has announced it is selling that off.
The divestiture gives Sylvamo paper mills in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.
— By Contributing Writer
Lohr McKinstry
Adirondack Park Agency marks 50th anniversary
RAY BROOK — Controversial from its start and still raising hackles at times, the Adirondack Park Agency has persisted to mark 50 years since its creation in 1971.
In the agency’s own words, from its website: “The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) is a New York state government agency, consisting of 54 staff and an 11-member board. In 1971 the APA was created by the State Legislature to develop long-range public and private land use plans for the largest park in the continental United States.”
Looking back, Peter Paine Jr. of Willsboro recalled first being on the Temporary Study Commission that Gov. Nelson Rockefeller formed to re-envision the future of the Adirondacks.
Paine drafted the park’s State Land Master Plan and New York State’s Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers Act.
He said that, at the time, only three of the 90-plus towns and villages in the park had any form of local land-use controls: the villages of Lake Placid and Westport and the Town of Webb (Old Forge).
“There was great hostility to land-use controls of any form,” Paine said. “That hostility was intensified when such controls were vested in a state agency whose members were appointed by the governor and were not subject to local influence or control.”
That hostility has persisted, with local groups and municipalities at times going toe-to-toe with the agency over development and land-use issues.
Looking forward, Adirondack Council Executive Director Willie Janeway pointed to a number of things the agency could do to get back on track:
“In short, on the 50th anniversary of the Adirondack Park Agency, the Adirondack Council calls on the state to do three things: one, renew its commitment to preservation of this world class wilderness; two, to honor the legacy of the Adirondacks and the visionaries who created the Adirondack Park Agency; and three, make a new commitment to strengthen leadership, expertise, staff and funding to enable the APA to do the job it is supposed to do, protecting the clean water and wilderness of this national treasure while encouraging responsible hamlet centered economic development.”
— By Night Editor Ben Rowe and Contributing Writer Lohr McKinstry
Community rallies in search of missing woman
REDFORD — In October, the disappearance of a 78-year-old Redford resident rallied volunteers along with police agencies to organize a four-day search around the Town of Redford and its surrounding area.
The search ended on Oct. 28 when Rita Wilson’s body was found with the help from a trail camera sighting. She was located in a wooded area about a mile north from her Elm Street home.
Police said they believed Wilson, who had dementia, had wandered from her home four days prior during the morning.
Searches were conducted by foot, with crews that numbered more than 100 at a time, by air with drones and helicopters and by water with rafts before Wilson was found. Police were quick to rule out foul play.
In Wilson’s obituary, it was said that “during retirement while spending winters in Florida, she enjoyed being part of a large community of relatives and friends. She cherished opening her home and hosting anyone who wanted to visit.”
It was also noted that “the family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the amazing outpouring of love and support from the community, law enforcement as well as various volunteer organizations and individuals too numerous to name.”
— By Staff Writer Fernando Alba
School crossing guard charged after hitting student
PLATTSBURGH — In May, a longtime Plattsburgh City School District crossing guard was shown on video hitting a Stafford Middle School student by a crosswalk.
Maurice Daniels, a crossing guard employed by the City of Plattsburgh for 18 years, was placed on leave soon after. Videos showed Daniels chastising the student, 12-year-old Noah Serrano, after he appeared to be lingering by the intersection. Daniels is shown slapping the student after he tugs at a mask he was wearing to say something that was not audible in the videos.
Community members voiced their support for Daniels online and through small demonstrations while the city’s police department conducted an investigation into the incident.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Daniels was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, on May 14. He remained suspended without pay by the city until June 25. The city has since launched a revised training program to prevent similar incidents. Daniels has since been reinstated by the city.
In December, the father of the student has moved forward with a potential lawsuit against the city, the city’s school district and its board of education and city police, claiming he and his son faced harassment, threats and bullying from the community and that the city was careless in the hiring and management of its crossing guards.
The lawsuit was filed past the 90-day deadline to file a notice of claim under state law. Before it can move forward, a judge will have to accept the late filing.
— By Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Four charged in death of Peru woman
PERU — In July, police found the body of a Lyon Mountain woman in a Peru home on Blake Road. Two were charged in her murder soon after, with two more alleged accomplices charged months later.
Prosecutors said Craig Foster, Nicole Cayea and Nicole Harrigan conspired to murder Crisie Luebbers after Foster was arrested for criminal possession of heroin and crack cocaine during a traffic stop.
Prosecutors claimed Foster, Cayea and Harrigan believed Luebbers gave police information that led to Foster’s arrest, leading them to lure Luebbers to the Peru home, where they questioned and accused her.
Luebbers attempted to leave before she was forced back inside, where she was tied down and struck by a toolbox to the head by Foster, prosecutors said.
After Luebbers’ death, Ian Noone allegedly helped Foster and Cayea, knowing they had murdered Luebbers, prosecutors said.
In December, Foster and Cayea took plea deals for numerous pending drug-related charges. Foster accepted a 16-year sentence, while Cayea took a 10-year sentence. Foster, Cayea, Harrigan and Noone’s charges related to Luebbers’ death are still pending.
A balloon release was held in Luebbers’ memory on July 18 with more than 100 people attending.
Luebbers’ mother, Fran Bordeau described Crisie as a caring, creative and even mischievous daughter who loved the outdoors.
“She loved gardening; she loved camping,” Bordeau said. “She loved doing her hair a million different styles.”
“She was always playing jokes on her brothers and sisters, always. That’s my biggest memory, all the fun the kids had together.”
— By Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Outside Art Project continues beautifying region
PLATTSBURGH — Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project’s co-founders Julia Devine and Amy Guglielmo rode the headwinds of 2021 from outer space to the Haudenosaunee Creation Story.
“2021 was another busy and colorful year for our Outside Art team!” they said.
“We kicked off our season with several collaborations thanks to the support of the Clinton County Health Department Operation: LCQ Grant program. We completed the Splash! Mural (2021) at 7 South Platt Street, designed by June Levenson, painted by NYSATA 5, Fire Station #2, and Plattsburgh City School students; the Community Garden Mural (2021) at 90 Bridge Street, by lead artists: Andrew McGill, Guitsy Wolf, Meredith Jacobs, Kristen Larkin and Amy Guglielmo, with help from over 50 local painters and the Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York; and art installations at Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services, Clinton County Child Advocacy Center, and 30 City Hall Place, by Les Cosgrove.
In July, Outside Art celebrated the dedication of the Reach for the Stars! The Michael Anderson Mural (2020) at 23 Durkee Street by artist Brendon Palmer-Angell with the Anderson family (in attendance.)
In August, Outside Art partnered with ADKAction on the What Brings Us Together Mural (2021) at 1698 Front St., during the Keeseville Community Arts Festival, painted by lead artists: Georgeanne Gaffney, Guitsy Wolf, Amy Guglielmo, Giovanina Bucci, and over 70 community participants.
“We also partnered with Tsi ietsenhtha /Gee Yeh Jon’ Ta - Plattsburgh Art Project on the Haudenosaunee Creation Story Project by Natasha Smoke Santiago in Peace Point Park at Plattsburgh’s Harborside,” they said.
“And we re-dedicated the Read and Grow! Dream Garden Mural (2017) by Sue Young to Jerry Seguin at the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak Street.”
In September, the Adirondack Forest Mural (2021) was painted by Judy Guglielmo at 10 Oak Street.
“On September 11, we helped dedicate the Betty Little Arts Park and the Smiling Sun Mural (2020) by James Golovach at 23 Brinkerhoff Street, and we released the latest edition of Mural of Plattsburgh Street Map, designed by Jodi Brunner and sponsored by Fesette Realty and Northeast Print Solutions,” the Outdoor Art Group said.
— By Staff Writer Robin Caudell
City marks first Indigenous Peoples’ Day
PLATTSBURGH — On Oct. 11, a crowd gathered to mark the observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time ever in the City of Plattsburgh.
The observance ceremony was held at the foot of the Champlain Monument in downtown Plattsburgh, where a plaque was unveiled describing “Native Plants and Medicines.”
The text on the plaque reads:
“The Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) have used indigenous plants such as karisé: (mullein) and kanon’tinékhons (milkweed), growing here, for medicinal purposes since time immemorial. Oral tradition says that the Creator came to the People disguised as an old man. He taught them which plants to use as medicines.
“Due to colonization and genocidal practices against Native people, those teachings are almost forgotten. But, today, Mohawk people are working to revitalize interest in traditional medicinal practices and all other aspects of Haudenosaunee culture.”
Speakers Emily Kasennisaks Cecilia Stacey, along with her son Emilio Stacey-Mora and daughter Valerie Stacey-Patrie, spoke of their lineage in the Turtle Clan of the Mohawk Nation.
Stacey, the daughter of Tom Taronhata Stacey and Guadalupe Vanderhorst Rodriguez, shared that she as well as her three children, including her youngest son, Robert Stacey-Patrie, who could not be in attendance, were born and raised in Plattsburgh.
Her sisters, Erika Kairhoktha (She ends a message or word) and Evita Teiohonwaka (She has two canoes) were also born and raised in Plattsburgh.
The speakers discussed the intent to use the holiday to highlight, honor and preserve Native culture that has been nearly lost due to colonization and genocidal practices against Native people.
At its Oct. 7 meeting, the City of Plattsburgh Common Council proclaimed the second Monday of each October to be Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Plattsburgh.
Speaking at the ceremony, City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said that the city was working to “honor the original caretakers of this and surrounding lands and offer respect to the Haudenosaunee who are still here. We are settlers on their land, and we strive to be accountable for remembering this history and cultivating respect in relationships with our Indigenous neighbors and their land.”
— By Staff Writer Robin Caudell
Ausable Valley girls soccer wins state title
CORTLAND — With a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Carle Place of Long Island, the Ausable Valley Patriots girls soccer team claimed the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C title this year.
The goal and title ended a remarkable season for the Patriots in grand fashion.
The AuSable Valley girls won the Section VII Class C title by defeating Lake Placid 5-1 in the semifinal, and Northern Adirondack 7-0 in the final on Oct. 27.
They advanced in the state playoffs by beating Madrid-Waddington 8-1 in the sub-regional final on Nov. 2 before defeating Schoharie of Section II 2-1 in Mechanicville on Nov. 6 to make the Final Four.
In Cortland, the Patriots moved into the championship match with a solid 2-0 win over Notre Dame of Section IV.
The Patriots finished the season with a stellar 16-4-1 record. During the regular season, they played in the tough Northern Soccer League in the Champlain Valley.
Under the direction of Coach Lindsey Douglas, the Patriots gelled in the postseason, putting all their skills and hard work to the task.
The final was a closely played game that appeared to be headed to overtime before Bezio netted the winner. AuSable’s heavy pressure led to the goal.
After knocking a few passes together, Kamryn Bezio got a nice short feed from Kate Knapp and sent a curling shot just past the outstretched hand of the goalkeeper just inside the left post.
It was a classic goal-scorers goal, with Bezio making the most of her opportunity by catching the keeper off guard and putting the ball on frame.
For the final 1:30, the Patriots hung on, determined not to let Carle Place anywhere near their net, and goalkeeper Jasmyne Allen kept the door shut.
— By Sports Editor Joey LaFranca
