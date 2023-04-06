PLATTSBURGH — Press-Republican reporter Carly Newton took home two first place awards in the 2022 New York Press Association Better Newspaper contest.
Out of 2,657 entries from 154 newspapers across the state, Newton took home first prize in her division for Best Feature Story and Best News or Feature Series.
In the Best Feature Story category, Newton won for her September 2022 article “Father, daughter become 46ers together.” The article chronicled the years-long effort by Peru father/daughter duo Justin Schultz and Kailee Corcoran to climb all 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks.
Contest judges said the article was “very easy to read and digest, and balancing the right amount of quotes”
In the Best News or Feature Series category, Newton was honored for her coverage of the decision around demolishing the Crete Memorial Civic Center.
In eight articles from August to December 2022, Newton chronicled the meetings, discussions and other news events around the debate on the fate of the civic center.
Of the coverage, judges wrote: “Phenomenal coverage of an issue affecting a community. The series was comprehensive, balanced and consistent. Residents no doubt appreciated having their story told as it unfolded.”
