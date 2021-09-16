P-R names new film, music critic

The Press-Republican is pleased to announce Night Editor Ben Rowe as the new Press-Republican film and music critic.
We sincerely thank Amanda Martin for her year of thoughtful, personal and memorable reviews and wish her all the best with her future endeavors.
Ben has come of age at a time when the film and music industries have seen many radical shifts.
Going to the store and picking up a DVD or CD has shifted to pulling up your streaming service of choice to find movies new and old.
Even the movie theater experience finds itself on shaky grounds with studios now releasing movies for home streaming on the same day as they hit theaters.
So Ben, 30, hopes to help readers sort through the waves of music and movies to know what to avoid and what not to miss.
A former member of the board of the Champlain Valley Film Society, Ben originally planned to study filmmaking in college before being bitten by the journalism bug.
In fact, Ben’s first job as a teenager was setting up and dismantling the equipment for the Film Society around the North Country: a great job that let him see such classics as “The Sting” and “Pan’s Labyrinth” on the big screen.
Now as the P-R film and music critic, he especially wants to review more hidden gems rather than the big names that everyone is already probably going to check out anyway.
So keep an eye out for his latest reviews on the third and fourth Thursdays of the month and tweet at him at @BenRowePhoto with your thoughts or suggestions for what else he should check out.
And with that, check out his first review for the horror sequel “Candyman”, just in time for the Halloween season.
