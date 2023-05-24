One of the great musical projects of my lifetime is the American Recordings sessions, which let Johnny Cash see a late-career revival through the 2000s.
A collaboration between Cash and producer Rick Rubin, the six albums of the series featured tender, brittle instrumentation. That music was played under Cash’s vocals which, though still gripping as ever, grew more dusted with age with each release.
The records are probably best remembered for Cash’s solemn cover of the Nine Inch Nails’ song “Hurt.”
Originally written by Nails’ vocalist Trent Reznor in his 20s, the song became a sober reflection on life in Cash’s retelling as he sang the lyrics, only a year before his death in 2003: “If I could start again, a million miles away, I would keep myself; I would find a way.”
The American Recordings albums offered tender closure to Cash’s legendary career, a chance that not every artist gets.
But I couldn’t help but think of the American albums while listening to Paul Simon’s newest release: “Seven Psalms.”
Media reports around the album, noting Simon’s 2015 retirement from touring and recent hearing loss, have seemed to cast the album as a farewell similar to Cash’s last records.
And listening to the album, it’s not hard to see why. With musical bowls and chimes giving the music a meditative air, Simon sings in a way that seems to be pointing to an end.
“Heaven is beautiful,” he sings on “Wait,” the album’s closing track.
“It’s almost like home. Children, get ready. It’s time to come home.”
Now, of course, if any musician, young or old, who sang about heaven and heading home were to die soon after, then we’d quickly be running out of singers.
But as you listen to Simon sing about the past like someone getting ready to close the cover on a beloved book, you get a sense that he’s pretty serious that this is goodbye.
“Wait, I’m not ready; I’m just packing my gear,” he sings on that closing track. “Wait, my hand’s steady; my mind is still clear.”
Now I will admit that my Paul Simon knowledge begins and ends with his biggest hits. “Kodachrome” was always a bit of an anthem for me back when I was in photo class in college and “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” always makes me turn up the radio.
I fell in love with “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” from listening to Miley Cyrus’s incredibly sultry rendition on “Saturday Night Live.”
And “Still Crazy After All These Years”? Well, it’s still one of the most gorgeous songs I can think of.
But even just from those hits, I could always tell: He has the gift. He has that knack that you really can’t teach for turning words into poems and giving them the weight they deserve.
And you can hear that on this album. As with Cash’s last records, it’s almost eerie to hear Simon’s distinctive voice but layered under the decades of age. But just as he’s always done, you hear his voice spinning those clever little turns of phrase.
“When the cold wind blows, the seeds we gather from the gardener’s glove live forever,” he sings on the opening track, explaining that “nothing dies of too much love.”
It’s an album that’s incredibly easy to zone out on, to let the waves of gorgeously soft instruments put you in a bit of a trance. But then you pick up on a lyric or two that makes you realize: “Oh, wait. He’s really trying to tell us something here.”
At only seven tracks and 33 minutes long, it’s an album worth a few repeat listens.
Some googling will tell you a little of the remarkable life that Simon lived, famously caught up in the apartheid politics of the 1980s and drawing record-breaking crowds at benefit and memorial concerts over the years.
But listening to him here, his words often hesitant and insistent, he sounds like anyone else stepping back and trying to see the big picture.
“It seems to me
we’re all walking down
the same road
to wherever it ends.
The pity is
the damage that’s done
leaves so little time
for amends”
I give “Seven Psalms” five stars out of five.
Have you listened to “Seven Psalms”? What did you think? Email Ben Rowe at browe@pressrepublican.com with your thoughts and takeaways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.