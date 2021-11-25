It’s tough when a band tries to match the “sound” of another band.
How many bands have tried to go for a Led Zeppelin vibe with high falsettos and trippy “Stairway” guitars?
And how many singers have been called “the next Michael Jackson” because they throw in a couple “whoos!” and “hee-hees” into their songs?
But then you listen to those groups and, yeah, they kinda sound like the classics...but they just can’t hit what made the originals so great.
And that’s a bit of the vibe that I get off Silk Sonic’s debut record “An Evening with Silk Sonic.”
Now, don’t get me wrong. It’s a fun, funky good time. I found myself just leaving some songs like “Put on a Smile” and “Smokin’ Out the Window” on loop because they’ve got such a steady groove that you can just chill to.
And I can also confirm that this is a great driving album when you just wanna feel cool cruisin’ around town.
Silk Sonic is the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. Mars has obviously dominated the charts over the past decade with go-to party hits like “Uptown Funk” and “24K Magic.” And Paak has been an underground sensation working with everyone from Eminem to Smokey Robinson.
If you’re not familiar with Paak’s grooves, put this newspaper down and go search “Anderson Paak Tiny Desk Concert” on YouTube for 15 minutes of pure funk magic.
One of the comments on that video says it all: “I used to be a fan, but after this masterpiece, I'm a whole air conditioner.”
I cannot even imagine what a concert with these two on stage would be like, with both of them having a wonderful stage presence. SPAC wanna pick them up, maybe?
So, naturally, you would think two great tastes would taste great together, right? Well, that’s where I have a bit of a problem.
Because, yes, this song hits all the right funky notes.
But...they’re notes we’ve all heard before. Like even the first track “Silk Sonic Intro” has that funky “Get down!” that I swear is the exact same “Get down!” sound from a ‘70s song that I can’t quite put my finger on.
And how many funk songs have started off with that exact same drum roll as “After Last Night”?
Clearly, they’re trying to pay homage to that classic ‘60s and ‘70s funk vibe. And they nail it. This is that music. But, then, why not just go listen to the originals in the first place?
Specifically, they’re clearly trying to reach for the peak of Funk Mountain: the funky space aliens known as
Parliament-Funkadelic, with all their literal bells and whistles.
In fact, P-Funk member Bootsy Collins is one of the voices on Silk Sonic’s debut.
But Silk Sonic still ends up sounding like a group trying to copy that sound rather than doing their own thing.
And, actually, Mars and Paak’s solo albums are worth way more of a listen than this one.
I am a huge Bruno Mars fan. I feel like sometimes people write him off as just a “wedding song” singer, but he has some of the funkiest high-energy music out there.
And, again, that “Tiny Desk” video says it all about Paak’s sound.
And give Childish Gambino’s 2016 classic “Awaken, My Love!” a listen if you really want a modern twist on that P-Funk energy.
All that being said, “Silk Sonic” is still a fun time if you’re looking for a quick hit of funk.
But you still can’t beat the classics.
I give “An Evening with Silk Sonic” 3 stars out of 5.
Have you listened to "An Evening with Silk Sonic"? What did you think?
