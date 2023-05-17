What can you say about superhero movies?
Well, I can say this: Love ‘em or hate ‘em, it’s my genuine opinion that the opening to the original “Guardians of the Galaxy” is as iconic as the openings to “Star Wars” and “Pulp Fiction” in defining a generation of film.
That in the same way that the blaring horns of the “Star Wars” theme and the sharp guitar licks of “Misirlou” made people’s hearts race, you knew that “Guardians” was something special when those opening drum beats of “Come and Get Your Love” kicked in.
That song will forever be as tied to cinema as “Layla” is to “Goodfellas” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “Wayne’s World.”
And while, yes, 2008’s “Iron Man” is often cited as the start of the modern superhero era, “Guardians” saw that vision refined: The precise fine-point between a kid’s movie and an action flick that studios have been chasing ever since.
Just look at the Marvel movies that came out before “Guardians.” You’ve got the forgettable “Thor” and the first “Captain America” and you’ve got the duds “Iron Man 3” and “Thor: The Dark World.”
Looking back at those movies now, they feel…pale. and not only the visuals, but the scripts.
Yes, the “Iron Mans” have some zingers, but the overall vibe of those early Marvel films was still kinda stiff — that these heroes are the classic “good guys”, doing “good guy” stuff and beating up a bad guy or two. Yeah, yeah, yeah.
So when Chris Pratt pushed play on that Walkman and that music kicked in, I remember you could literally feel the jolt in the room. Oh, there’s some life in this movie!
Now, a decade later, the Guardians have geared up for one last go-round with “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.” Ostensibly pitched as the final chapter of the trilogy — the Disney+ exclusive “Holiday Special” notwithstanding — the threequel has an unspoken challenge of leaving us with that same jolt of life as we head out the door.
And, for my money, it does.
That being said, the challenge for any blockbuster hit is to stand out in the very crowd that it inspired. After a decade of imitators thinking they can catch the same spark with a couple ‘80s songs in the soundtrack, “Guardians 3” has to remind us why they’re the original.
The movie finds our ragtag crew — Peter Quill AKA Starlord, the captain; Rocket, the smart-mouthed raccoon; Groot, the tree creature; Drax the Destroyer, the muscle; and the robotic Nebula — enjoying some downtime after a decade’s worth of Thanos snaps and other adventures.
I’ll try hard not to get too tangled in Marvel trivia here, but the Guardians’ quiet life is disrupted when Rocket is mortally wounded by an intruder with laser hands.
When the Guardians try to resuscitate him, they find that Rocket — who we’ve known is a product of bioengineering experiments — has a bomb strapped to his heart that could go off from a defibrillator’s jolt.
The journey to finding a code to disarm that bomb leads the team not only to explore Rocket’s origins but to reflect on each others’ lives at a moment when they all find themselves at different crossroads.
It’s a set-up that works well for a final chapter. Yes, the first quarter of the movie can feel a little paint-by-numbers, but I promise: Stick with it.
And I say that as someone who wasn’t the biggest fan of “Guardians 2.”
As with any franchise, you run the risk of the characters becoming caricatures of themselves. Like, ‘Oh, that’s classic Rocket.’ or ‘Drax is gonna do a funny quip here!’
“Guardians 2” felt a bit like that for me. That the franchise was at the risk of becoming as mainstream as the mainstream that it had subverted, falling into the familiar rhythms of other superhero flicks.
But this finale definitely rises above that and manages to thread the needle of emotional and sentimental.
For one thing, this movie is dark — one of the darkest mainstream family films I’ve seen in a while.
And not just “monsters stomping on people” dark, but genuinely traumatic at points.
I can’t imagine the struggle to get those moments through Disney. and I feel like you can see the points where Disney was asking them to “cheer it up a little” with Director James Gunn and his team fighting to say “No, let them really feel this moment.”
Is that vision perfect? No. I don’t think they won every fight, but they did a damn good job getting some real heart in this thing and it’s a worthy send-off to the series.
And although I agree with Drax actor Dave Bautista that it’s a good time to put these roles to bed, you can tell that the cast is at the top of their game in just inhabiting these characters.
Newcomer Chukwudi Iwuji also delivers a gripping performance as that most familiar type of villain: A man with more ambition than empathy.
And, of course, no “Guardians of the Galaxy” review would be complete without talking about the music.
I’ll say that hearing the “ooo-woos” of Spacehog’s “In the Meantime” and realizing that song is almost 30 years old was a bit of a head rush.
But, as usual, Gunn has one of the best ears in Hollywood for picking music for a scene. and as someone whose headphones are biologically sewn to my ears most of the time, I always get a kick out of seeing Starlord pick just the right song to save the day to.
That’s my kind of superhero.
I give “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” 4 1/2 Stars out of 5.
