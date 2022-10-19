SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Press-Republican was honored with four awards at last weekend’s Journalists Association of New York awards banquet in Saratoga Springs.
The newspaper was recognized for excellence in public service reporting, graphic design, spot news coverage and arts reporting.
The banquet was the inaugural awards ceremony for the association, formerly the New York State Associated Press Association, and featured entries from media markets across New York state.
PUBLIC SERVICE
The Press-Republican staff at large took first place in the Public Service reporting category for its series: “The Border on Lockdown: Coverage of the Canadian Border Restrictions.”
Through the eyes of everyone from local business owners to government officials to everyday families, the series provided a sweeping perspective on the effects of restrictions on the Canadian border brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reporting for the series was shared between former P-R staff writers Cara Chapman, McKenzie Delisle and Fernando Alba.
On the series, the judges remarked: “This is excellent coverage! Unless you live near the Canadian border, Americans probably didn’t think much about the border closing during the beginning stages of the COVID pandemic. McKenzie DeLisle’s coverage shows us just how impactful closing the border was on some U.S. businesses. This series was very well done in illustrating the struggles of those businesses.”
FEATURE OR SPORTS FULL PAGE DESIGN
Night Editor Ben Rowe took first place for his full page design “COVID in the North Country.”
The page used calendars, pie charts and other infographics to illustrate the toll of COVID-19 on the North Country one year into the pandemic.
SPOT NEWS COVERAGE
Former staff writer Cara Chapman took second place in the Spot News Coverage category — which consists of thorough reporting on a breaking or on-the-spot news event — for her Jan. 7, 2021, article “Owens: Trump set Table for Unrest.”
The article featured former North Country Congressman Bill Owens sharing his thoughts on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Chapman spoke to Owens in the wake of the event.
Of the article, the judges remarked: “Good job in overall reporting. This is definitely an incident that’s divided politicians and the general public.”
ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT REPORTING
Staff Writer Robin Caudell took second place in the Arts/Entertainment Reporting category for her Dec. 9, 2021 article “Starstruck.”
The article profiled local artist Herb Carpenter before an exhibition, exploring the motivation and inspiration behind his astrophotography artwork.
Of the article, the judges wrote: “It was a great interview that drew terrific background information. Well done.”
Press-Republican General Manager Lamiaa Aly said that she “couldn’t be more proud of the team” for the awards.
“But, most of all, we owe it to all of our supporters,” Aly continued. “Every hard working team member, we thank you.”
