Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero, except as low as 55 below for portions of the northern Adirondacks and Vermont's Northeast Kingdom. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills occur this evening into early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in layers and make sure you wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. &&