EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a reprint of our original coverage of Maj. Michael Anderson in the Thursday, Dec. 15, 1994 edition of the Press-Republican.
PLATTSBURGH — In a few years, an astronaut aboard a space-shuttle mission may be one of Plattsburgh’s own.
Maj. Michael P. Anderson, who was born in Plattsburgh and is now stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base, has been selected as one of 19 new astronauts for NASA.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do, so this is a very exciting and a tremendous op-portunity,” Anderson, 34, said.
BORN ON PAFB
Anderson’s father was stationed at PAFB when Michael was born at the base hospital. The family moved when he was 3 years old, but he still remembered some things about the area, such as the Macdonough Monument downtown.
He joined the Air Force out of the University of Washington 12 years ago through the ROTC program. Along the line, he earned a master’s degree in physics from the University of Creighton in Nebraska.
“They (NASA) are looking for people with a background in the hard sciences,” Anderson said. His experience as a KC-135 tanker pilot and pilot instructor also looked good on his resume, but he still thought it would be a longshot to be chosen out of the nearly 3,000 people who applied.
“I thought I would be competitive, but I never really thought I would get it,“ he said. “I found out a week ago today, and it was unbelievable.”
ONE OF FINAL PAFB PILOTS
Anderson came to PAFB from Wurtsmith AFB in Michigan about two and a half years ago when that base closed. With PAFB scheduled to close next September, he is one of the last pilots still stationed at the base.
He is also the first Air Force member stationed at PAFB to be chosen by NASA.
Anderson will stay active in the Air Force for the five or six years he is on special assignment. NASA likes to keep an active contingent of about 100 astronauts, but the 1995 class is the first one in three years.
Anderson will leave for Houston, Texas, where he will begin training at the Johnson Space Center on March 6. “The first year or so will be training, and then you get a mission and spend about a solid year preparing for your mission, “ he explained.
So by 1997 or 1998, he could be going to outer space. Anderson chose to be a shuttle-mission specialist, which means he’ll be in the back seat doing experiments and other jobs instead of piloting the craft into orbit.
The wonder of space fascinates him.
“It’s the next frontier. We are just one small planet, so I think it’s incumbent upon us to find out what’s out there. Exploration is good for mankind,” he said.
DREAMT OF MARS
The space program has gone from the world-stopping days of the lunar landings 25 years ago to space-shuttle missions that get 20 seconds of footage at the end of the evening news.
Anderson says that’s a good sign.
“I think the obscurity means were doing something good and the program is just growing, Launches are becoming routine, he said.
What will bring back the glory days?
“I think if we get a trip to Mars, that will rejuvenate interest even more.” Who knows? Maybe Michael Anderson from Plattsburgh
