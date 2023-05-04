ELIZABETHTOWN — To the untrained eye, Saturday was a seemingly normal day at Bub’s Pizza & Deli.
The phone was ringing off the hook, customers were coming in non-stop to pick up their orders and dozens of pizzas and wings (until they ran out) were being cooked every hour — operations were running as usual.
END OF AN ERA
Behind the scenes, though, an era was coming to an end.
At closing time, Mike and Marsha McCarroll, owners and operators of Bub’s, would be entering retirement after being in business for 23 years.
The decision was tough, they said, but retirement had been on their mind since last year.
“(We’re) just tired,” Mike said, when asked why they wanted to retire now.
Marsha added that it’s also been a struggle for them to hire new employees, which hasn’t allowed them to return to their pre-COVID hours like they wanted to.
“It’s hard to get anybody to work,” she said.
BUB’S PIZZAS
The two opened Bub’s, which they named after Marsha’s son who died in a car accident in 1999, in January of 2000 after Mike quit his job at the local hospital where he was a cook in the kitchen.
Mike had been selling pizzas out of the kitchen’s backdoor until he was told he couldn’t do that anymore. Every other Friday, he was selling anywhere from 50 to 70 pizzas, he said.
“I asked to lease the kitchen and they couldn’t do that, because they were closing it down anyway. So then the support lawyer told me to find another job quick,” Mike laughed.
“We walked by this place and (I said) ‘what do you think?’”
It was a small place on Water Street in Elizabethtown, but it was perfect for what they wanted to do.
And when they did eventually open, they already had a large customer base through Mike’s previous pizza operation at the hospital.
“When we opened up that first Friday night, we did like … (100) pizzas,” Marsha said.
“We had no idea we were gonna get that busy.”
In time, they slowly grew their list of offerings and even expanded to include a dining room.
48 OF 52 WEEKS A YEAR
Twenty-three years later, Marsha said she never expected to be open this long.
She said she’s watched customers grow up, have children and then bring them into Bub’s.
During the interview, one of those customers came up to her.
“Forty-eight out of 52 weeks in the year, we’re coming here,” that customer told her.
“All the stuff — not even just here — that you’ve done for the community …”
MISS THE CUSTOMERS
A teary-eyed Marsha then said she’ll miss their customers the most.
“That’s gonna be the hardest part,” she said. “It’s bittersweet. That’s what it is.”
NEW OWNERS
While this is technically the end of “Bub’s,” an eatery under a new name will open up at the same location in June.
New owners Chelsea and Josh St. Dennis will be renaming it St. D’s Pizzeria, Marsha said.
She’s unsure of their plans for the place when they take over.
The new owners even planned a retirement party for Mike and Marsha on Sunday.
Dozens of people from the community attended to wish them well in their next adventures.
Marsha said she is looking forward to retirement and having the time to do things they haven’t been able to do.
Traveling is one of those things they’ll be doing a lot of in their free time.
“We just bought a new camper last year. We can actually do some traveling. We’ve got two grandkids out in Arizona that were born during COVID and know that we haven’t seen, we haven’t even met,” she said, adding they’re planning to go to Maine in May.
“We’re gonna do a cross country trip after Christmas. I’m excited about that.”
They also have plans to cook under the Bub’s name again in the future.
“We’re not people that sit around. We’ll do something, I’m not sure what. I know we’ll do some catering, but I’m not sure what else we’ll do. We’re gonna probably do a food truck or something,” Marsha said.
“Catering, we’re definitely gonna do,” Mike said. “There’s people that want us to. Just the two of us with no worries about help and stuff.”
