PLATTSBURGH — The mantra at newly renamed Ovations Salon Spa is a quote by Winston Churchill: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
“My favorite quote … That’s what I want to be about in our salon,” Owner Lezlie Petty said.
Petty’s salon at 359 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh, which she has owned for nearly three years now, was previously known in the community as Steven Bailey Salon Spa.
Petty knew when her clients started asking when she was going to change the name, that it was time to do it.
“They started asking and said, ‘You need to make it your own,’” she said.
“And so then I thought, all right, now’s the time to do it.”
RELAUNCH
So she held a relaunch event, celebrating the name change and relaunch of the salon on July 15.
“My thought was that I was just going to change the name and that was gonna be it and then everybody said, ‘No, you need to have a ceremony, you need to get it out so people understand,’” she said.
“And we’ve just kind of rebranded and so all of the stylists, we’re kind of making it our own and still following that same attention to detail but with maybe a little more personal flavor. Our goal is to be a little bit more community minded … and for people to feel like they’re pampered and not pay ridiculous prices and to make them feel welcomed and taken care of.”
Though it took Petty some time to get to this point.
Shortly after she took ownership of the salon, she started wondering if this is what her purpose in life was supposed to be.
“I was second guessing myself,” Petty said. “Like why did I buy a salon during COVID?”
But it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up. Petty was friends with former salon owner Steven Bailey and when he was ready to move to Florida for new adventures, he had approached her about buying the business.
“The salon has had such a good reputation … I just decided it was a very viable, good business. So I decided to do that.”
While this was her first time owning a business, the Plattsburgh native had previously spent 27 years in Nebraska, where she ran a child development center with 140 kids for 13 of those years.
She thought, maybe, that had been her life purpose.
“I felt like I was a difference maker when you work with kids every day,” Petty said.
“And I worked with a lot of low-income families and I was able to help them with a lot of things.”
So naturally, being a salon owner was a little “out of the box” for her at first. and unlike most salon owners, she isn’t behind the chair herself, so she said she struggled to find her purpose “sweeping hair.”
Then, just five months into owning the salon, Petty was diagnosed with cancer.
“My first thought was, ‘I’m going to be a salon owner and have no hair,’” she recalled.
“But through that whole process, we’ve had so many people come in the salon and have talked about their journey and a lot of people are going through breast cancer and so I’ve been able to help people with that.”
In coming to terms with her new reality though, an idea came to Petty — an idea that could help those in the same situation she was in.
IDEA
Wigs.
“We had so many phone calls from people from out of the area, from in the area just asking, ‘Hey, do you guys do wigs? Do you know where I can get a wig?’” she said, adding that not many places locally offer them.
“And so that kind of became my purpose … that’s a way we can help in the community.”
When the salon eventually does begin their wig offerings, Petty said they will have a private room for clients to get fitted as well.
Just like any other hair appointment, interested clients will have to call ahead.
“What we want to do is provide a quiet room where they’re not on display for other people and they could come in and be properly fitted,” Petty said.
“So they would come in and we would just have a nice quiet place where it would just be them and they would just have a consultation and we could talk about the process and fit them for a wig and then after we go through that process, then the goal is to be able to have them come back in and when they need the wig styled or they need help with it. Then they have somebody right here local.”
Eventually, Petty wants to also set up a fund for people who can’t afford to purchase a wig.
“That’s our end goal,” she said.
“This is going to be a process and it’s not going to happen overnight.”
Petty stressed that it won’t only benefit cancer patients either.
“There’s a lot of people in this area who are dealing with hair loss issues and alopecia and other issues like lupus,” she said.
“My heart’s cry is to kind of do that and be a difference maker that way.”
BETTER
Today, Petty is in better health.
“I’m doing well, I just came from the cancer center in Burlington. I have a couple of issues that we’re working on, but I’m doing well so I’m thriving with it,” she said.
It’s safe to say she has found her life purpose.
“It’s been a bump in the road and a blessing at the same time. It’s kind of helped me open my eyes to what’s really important in life, and it’s also kind of given me a purpose to help other people.”
