Outsiders to insiders, an ark of volunteerism

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Baptist Church keeps engaged in volunteerism 40 years on.
“The Southern Baptist wanted to come and help volunteer with the 1980 Olympics, said Pastor Jim Koenig.
“So in 1978, they brought a group of people up that spent the summer just doing different things in the community. They decided that instead of just coming up and working the 1980 Olympics, they wanted to also establish a church in the community.
That's how we were started.”
BEYOND THE GAMES
A group of people wanted to participate in the event that was happening in the United States.
“We wanted to come help volunteer and be part of the religious emphasis because at that point that was actually an Office of Religious Emphasis as a part of the Olympics and they came up to do that,” Koenig said.
Once the Southern Baptists arrived in Lake Placid, they looked beyond the games.
“They realized, wait a minute here, there isn't a church of our ilk in this area,” Koenig said.
“We came here to do the Olympics, and we stayed and built the church. It's also been a unique part of our DNA. We've always been known for being a church that volunteers in the community.”
Every year, Southern Baptists youths who live in the South come up to help the Lake Placid church volunteer at Iron Man.
“Last year, we won the Volunteer Group of the Year Award, which was actually a new award that they created,” he said.
The church ran the Fun Zones during the recent 40th anniversary celebration.
“Because of our community connection, we asked if we could volunteer and be a part of that,” he said.
“We were celebrating our origins and our beginnings as the community celebrates its 40th anniversary of the 1980 Olympics.
UNIQUE CHURCH
The church is located at 2253 Saranac Ave. in Lake Placid.
The congregation is 75 strong, and Sunday worship is at 10:15 a.m.
Core groups meet for Bible study on Tuesday and Thursday evenings throughout the community.
A children's ministry, Awana, meets on Sunday nights.
“Some years we'll travel overseas on mission trips,” he said.
“Other times, we do things more locally,” Koenig said.
“We are involved in volunteering and being part of the community. That's who we are and what we do.”
Koenig relocated seven years ago from south Florida.
“I grew up in North Dakota,” he said.
“I was really excited to get back in the environment of snow. I missed it a lot in Florida.”
His mother-in-law has been a Southern Baptist from the South forever.
“I explained to her that I was going to be going to a Southern Baptist church in Lake Placid, N.Y., and she says, 'We don't have any churches up there.'”
The church's architecture reminds him of a chapel at a summer camp.
“What it is, it's kind of neat,” he said.
“It's not so much that we transplanted a bunch of people from the South that wanted a church like them. This church is a very unique church for the fact that it's a church of local people that attend worship together.”
'NORTHERN SOUTHERN BAPTISTS'
The church jokingly identifies as “Northern Southern Baptists.”
“We don't so much take on the flavor of something from somewhere else,” he said.
“We've taken on the unique faith Christian flavor for those of us who live here. It's not like we're a big-box store or if you go to a Southern Baptist Church and go anywhere in the United States and they're all the same. We are very much a local church that is operated by local people.”
The church has found its niche and challenge in a community with 80 restaurants and sleep more than 3,000 people who live there.
“I just think it's a unique body of people,” Koenig said.
“Many who found faith in their adult life and are just trying to figure out what it means to walk in faith as people.
“I think that we're unique in fact that instead of being a church that is all about building its subculture from our very beginnings we've always been a church that reached out to our community and were involved in our community and we celebrate that in myself as its leader and but also in those who attend it as well.”
The Lake Placid Baptist church has the rep of having members who love their community and are involved in it.
Koenig serves on a variety of local boards.
“It's just part of who I am,” he said.
“Being from the South, that's almost kind of counter to the way that church sometimes function. We went from being an outsider that just wanted to help to being part of the community that continues to help.”
For more information, contact 518-523-2008.
