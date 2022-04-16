PLATTSBURGH — With warm weather on the horizon, outdoor seating for restaurants in the City of Plattsburgh is slowly returning.
From April 1 to Sept. 30, restaurants are able to set up concrete barricades in their rented parking space on the street to create an outdoor dining area, otherwise known as “parklets.”
According to a City resolution, there are currently nine restaurants in the downtown district of the city that have submitted parklet rental requests for the 2022 season:
• The Pepper with two parking spaces requested.
• Olive Ridley’s with two parking spaces requested.
• Irises Cafe & Wine Bar with four parking spaces requested.
• Aleka’s Restaurant LLC with three parking spaces requested.
• Hobie’s Sports Den with two parking spaces requested.
• North Country CO-OP with one parking space requested.
• SIP with two parking spaces requested.
• Chapter 1 Coffee & Tea with two parking spaces requested.
The Twisted Carrot did not submit a request for a parklet but did request a permit for sidewalk dining only.
Mickey’s Restaurant and Lounge also requested three parking spaces, but they are not in the special assessment district (SAD) like the other restaurants listed in the resolution.
PERMIT APPLICATIONS
Joe McMahon, building Inspector for the City of Plattsburgh, said those within SAD have their parking spaces more closely monitored.
The permit application to request a parklet costs $15, while each table costs $20 and each parking space costs $300 to rent.
Currently, the fees collected for the 21 parklets have totaled $7,970.
But more parklet requests from restaurants could be received soon, McMahon said.
“There may be a small handful more,” he said.
“Maybe it's not as important to some of the businesses to get this done outdoors this early, so maybe we won't hear from them for a month or so now.”
Pizza Bono, Koffee Kat, Our House Bistro and Island Vybz are a few restaurants that had requested parklets for the 2021 season but haven’t for 2022 so far.
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.