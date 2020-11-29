The pandemic is changing Hollywood, maybe forever

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, FileIn this Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, a shopper walks past a closed AMC movie theater in Santa Monica, Calif. Despite the expected arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in just a few weeks, it could take several months — probably well into 2021 — before things get back to something close to normal in the U.S. and Americans can once again go to the movies, cheer at an NBA game or give Grandma a hug.