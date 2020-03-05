Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week's Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
TODAY (THURSDAY, MARCH 5)
Music
"Just Jammin." 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Peru Memorial VFW 309, 710 Pleasant St., Peru.
Open Mic. 8 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
DJ CoCo. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Olive Ridleys, 37 Court St., Plattsburgh.
Theater
"Chasing ChaGo." 7:30 p.m., Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh. Tickets $3 to $8. Purchase at tickets.plattsburgh.edu or at theater box office the day of.
"Tuck Everlasting." 7:30 p.m., Peru Junior/Senior High Auditorium, 17 School St., Peru. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at door. Call 518-551-0811 or visit tinyurl.com/w936ox4.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Film
"Harriet." 7 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Adults, $15; Ages 17 and under, $5. Purchase at tinyurl.com/tkqsauv.
Music
Jay Lesage. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Anthony's Restaurant and Bistro, 538 State Route 3, Plattsburgh.
Justin Friello. 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Olive Ridleys, 37 Court St., Plattsburgh.
Celia Evans. 7:30 p.m., Palmer Street Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4 Palmer St., Plattsburgh. Doors open, 7 p.m.; show starts, 7:30 p.m. Admission $10 at door.
DJ Sound Obsession. 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Olive Ridleys, 37 Court St., Plattsburgh.
Hasbens. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
"Painting Churches." 7 p.m., BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Suggested donation $10.
"Chasing ChaGo." 7:30 p.m., Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh. Tickets $3 to $8. Purchase at tickets.plattsburgh.edu or at theater box office the day of.
"Tuck Everlasting." 7:30 p.m., Peru Junior/Senior High Auditorium, 17 School St., Peru. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at door. Call 518-551-0811 or visit tinyurl.com/w936ox4.
Exhibit Opening
Gallery Cooperative Featured Artist Diane Leifheit. 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Community Gallery, Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Runs through March 27.
"Precarity" by Ian Burcoff. 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Main Gallery, Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Runs through March 27.
Exhibit Opening
"Revealing Visions." 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Northwind Fine Arts Gallery, 11 Woodruff St., Saranac Lake. Work by wood carver Rachel Lamb. Runs through March 31.
Miscellaneous
Third Annual Adirondack Global Arts Festival. All day at venues across Lake Placid. Find a full schedule of events at tinyurl.com/wsehp6k.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Jay Lesage. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Anthony's Restaurant and Bistro, 538 State Route 3, Plattsburgh.
Heartless. 9 p.m., Olive Ridleys, 37 Court St., Plattsburgh.
Empire Rooks. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
"Tuck Everlasting." 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Peru Junior/Senior High Auditorium, 17 School St., Peru. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at door. Call 518-551-0811 or visit tinyurl.com/w936ox4.
"Painting Churches." 7 p.m., BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Suggested donation $10.
"Chasing ChaGo." 7:30 p.m., Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh. Tickets $3 to $8. Purchase at tickets.plattsburgh.edu or at theater box office the day of.
Film
"Kramer vs. Kramer." 7 p.m., Newman Center, 90 Broad St., Plattsburgh. On reel-to-reel 16 mm film. Free, donations welcome.
"Knives Out." 7:30 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. $6, adults; $3, ages 17 and under.
Dance
Champlain Valley Irish Dance of Plattsburgh. 2 p.m., Champlain Centre Mall, 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh. Traditional Irish dance performance.
Miscellaneous
Third Annual Adirondack Global Arts Festival. All day at venues across Lake Placid. Find a full schedule of events at tinyurl.com/wsehp6k.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Music
Pure Country. 1 to 4 p.m., Murphy's Tavern, 225 State Route 22B, Peru. $5 cover.
Theater
"Chasing ChaGo." 2 p.m., Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh. Tickets $3 to $8. Purchase at tickets.plattsburgh.edu or at theater box office the day of.
"Painting Churches." 5 p.m., BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Suggested donation $10.
Film
"The Princess Bride." 3 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, general admission; $5, students and seniors. Purchase at the Strand Center Box Office or at tinyurl.com/uwkfyue.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Music
Josh Miller. 7:30 p.m., Pouring Light Studios, 432 E Main St., Malone. $10 admission.
Open Mic with Austin. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Music
"Just Jammin." 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Peru Memorial VFW 309, 710 Pleasant St., Peru.
Miscellaneous
Meet the Makers: Ric Feeney. 7:30 p.m., Willsboro Visitor's Center, 3743 Main St., Willsboro. Featuring watercolor artist Rick Feeney. $5 suggested donation.
Theater
"Little Shop of Horrors." 7:30 p.m., Saranac Lake High School Auditorium, 79 Canaras Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10 at door.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
Music
Jay Lesage. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Anthony's Restaurant and Bistro, 538 State Route 3, Plattsburgh.
Vince de Bois. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Lush Honey. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
"Little Shop of Horrors." 7:30 p.m., Saranac Lake High School Auditorium, 79 Canaras Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10 at door.
Exhibit Opening
22nd Annual Juried Art Competition. 5 to 7 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Runs through April 19.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
Music
Tommy Vinyl. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Jay Lesage. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Anthony's Restaurant and Bistro, 538 State Route 3, Plattsburgh.
Too Tall String Band. 7 p.m., Congregational Stone Church, State Route 22, Willsboro. $6, adults; $2, students.
Eaglemania. 8 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $29 to $49. Purchase at tinyurl.com/wgpjmsx.
Plattsburgh Metal Show. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
"Little Shop of Horrors." 7:30 p.m., Saranac Lake High School Auditorium, 79 Canaras Ave., Saranac Lake. Tickets $10 at door.
Film
"Sanctuary" and "Seasons in Wetlands." 7 p.m., Lake Flower Landing, 421 Lake Flower Ave., Saranac Lake. Movies followed by discussion.
Dance
Samba Lessons and Social Dance. 6 p.m., North Country Squares Dance Club, 84 Fairgrounds Road, Plattsburgh. Doors open, 6 p.m.; beginning Samba, 6:30 p.m.; intermediate Samba, 7:30 p.m; Swing, Latin, Ballroom social, 8:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission $10; Students and USA Dance members $8. Attire is dressy-casual. No partner needed; no experience necessary. Dancers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Music
Pure Country. 1 to 4 p.m., Murphy's Tavern, 225 State Route 22B, Peru. $5 cover.
Film
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame." 3 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, general admission; $5, students and seniors. Purchase at the Strand Center Box Office or at tinyurl.com/vzj7uy4
Exhibit Opening
"In Details." 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., City Well, 30 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh. One-day art exhibit featuring works by Lucas Haight.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Music
Oh and Doe. 3 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Shameless Strangers St. Patty's Show. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Music
Open Mic with Austin. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Music
"Just Jammin." 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Peru Memorial VFW 309, 710 Pleasant St., Peru.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Music
Mingo Lodge. 6 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Clifton Riddle. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Anthony's Restaurant and Bistro, 538 State Route 3, Plattsburgh.
Jazz Quintet featuring Tim Collins and the Jensen Sisters. 7 p.m., Saranac Fire Hall, 3277 State Route 3, Saranac. $20 suggested donation.
Stereoception. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Miscellaneous
Book Signing and Meet and Greet. Noon to 2 p.m., The Village Mercantile, 97 Main St., Saranac Lake. Author Lorraine Duvall will be at the store to sign her books, available for purchase.
Paint Pouring Demo. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Bookstore Plus, 2491 Main St., Lake Placid. Instructor will help you create a piece of art using the "paint pouring" method. Tickets $15, general admission; $10, students. Call 518-523-2950 for more information.
Howl Story Slam. 7 p.m., The Waterhole, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. Open to anyone with a true, five-minute story to share based on the theme of "Fish out of Water". $5 at door.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Music
Jay Lesage. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Anthony's Restaurant and Bistro, 538 State Route 3, Plattsburgh.
Jazz Quintet featuring Tim Collins and the Jensen Sisters. 7 p.m., Saranac Fire Hall, 3277 State Route 3, Saranac. $20 suggested donation.
Devil's Lettuce. 8 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Witty Tarbox. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Music
Pure Country. 1 to 4 p.m., Murphy's Tavern, 225 State Route 22B, Peru. $5 cover.
Jazz Quintet featuring Tim Collins and the Jensen Sisters. 3 p.m., Saranac Fire Hall, 3277 State Route 3, Saranac. $20 suggested donation.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Music
Open Mic with Austin. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Film
Silent Movie Night: Short Films by Georges Méliès. 6 p.m., The Alice T. Miner Museum, 9618 State Route 9, Chazy.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
Music
Jay Lesage. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Anthony's Restaurant and Bistro, 538 State Route 3, Plattsburgh.
Aaron Martin. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Hilltop Band. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Miscellaneous
"Singing of the Green: The Irish in American Musical Theater." 7 p.m., Ticonderoga Historical Society, Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Presentation and performance by Diane O'Connor. Free, but reservations encouraged. Call 518-585-7868 or email tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
Music
ON3. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Jay Lesage. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Anthony's Restaurant and Bistro, 538 State Route 3, Plattsburgh.
Airlooms. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
Music
Pure Country. 1 to 4 p.m., Murphy's Tavern, 225 State Route 22B, Peru. $5 cover.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
Music
Open Mic with Austin. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Film
"Monty Python." 6:30 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, general admission; $5, students and seniors. Purchase at the Strand Center Box Office or at tinyurl.com/wb5l252.
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
Music
Bread and Circuses. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
"The Wizard of Oz." 7 p.m., Northern Adirondack Central School, 5572 Route 11, Ellenburg Depot. Purchase tickets at door. $10, general admission; $5, ages 9 and under.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
Music
The Gibson Brothers. 7:30 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $25 to $40. Purchase at tinyurl.com/w5trldf.
Vaporeyes. 10 p.m., The Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
"The Wizard of Oz." 7 p.m., Northern Adirondack Central School, 5572 Route 11, Ellenburg Depot. Purchase tickets at door. $10, general admission; $5, ages 9 and under.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
Music
Pure Country. 1 to 4 p.m., Murphy's Tavern, 225 State Route 22B, Peru. $5 cover.
Theater
"The Wizard of Oz." 1 p.m., Northern Adirondack Central School, 5572 Route 11, Ellenburg Depot. Purchase tickets at door. $10, general admission; $5, ages 9 and under.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
Music
"The Glengarry Bhoys." 7 p.m., Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 E. Main St., Chateaugay. $15 in advance, $20 at door. Ages 12 and under, free. Tickets available at IBC in Malone, Alix's True Value in Chateaugay or Dick's Country Store in Churubusco.
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
Music
The Enharmonics. 7 p.m., Schroon Lake Central Auditorium, 1135 US Route 9, Schroon Lake. $5, adults; $3, students.
ONGOING ART EXHIBITS
LCPA's Spring Juried Show. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Show runs through April 11.
