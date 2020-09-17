Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
"The Spirit of Suicide" Author Meet and Greet. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lake City Books and Writers Nook, 164 Boynton Ave., Plattsburgh. Store will be hosting author Albert Icesten in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month. Lori L. Jamil from Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services will also be on hand to provide information regarding local services that are available. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
Miscellaneous
Artworks ArtMarket. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverfront Park, River Street, Saranac Lake. Market of approximately 20 artists, artisans and writers who will be safely distanced.
