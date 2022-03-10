Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
Theater
Bright Star. Peru Drama Club. 7:30 p.m. Peru Jr/Sr High Auditorium. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and can be reserved online at http://perudrama.booktix.com. For more information please email perudramaclub@gmail.com or call the box office at 518-551-0811.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
Talk
Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. 7 p.m. Dr. Danielle Garneau, associate professor of Environmental Science at SUNY Plattsburgh, will present a talk and slide show on her research on microplastic pollution in Lake Champlain and the effects of that pollution on the lake’s food web. Second floor auditorium of the Old Clinton County Courthouse on the corner of Margaret and court Streets. There is a business at 8 p.m. Both the program and meeting are free and open to the public. Because the front door of the building is locked, please use the Court St. entrance where there is a handicap ramp.
Theater
Bright Star. Peru Drama Club. 7:30 p.m. Peru Jr/Sr High Auditorium. and Saturday March 12th at 2 and 7:30. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and can be reserved online at http://perudrama.booktix.com. For more information please email perudramaclub@gmail.com or call the box office at 518-551-0811.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
Music
Andrew Sheranian presents Full Stops: Organ Music from America, England, France, and German. 7 p.m. Piano by Nature Virtual Concert. Contact info: Dr. Rose Chancler, Artistic Director, pianobynature@gmail.com or rchancler99@gmail.com Phone: 518-578-2081
Theater
Bright Star. Peru Drama Club. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Peru Jr/Sr High Auditorium. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and can be reserved online at http://perudrama.booktix.com. For more information please email perudramaclub@gmail.com or call the box office at 518-551-0811.
Summer Auditions. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. In-person. Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. Virtual Auditions. Fill out registration form, submit filmed side by 3/12. info@PendragonTheatre.org 518-891-1854.
Music
Crowley & Waters. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
Dance
Champlain Valley Irish Dancers. 1 p.m./2 p.m. Two 20-minute shows featuring traditional Irish dance in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Champlain Centre in front of JCPenney.
Music
Infusion Baroque. Pre-concert talk 2:15 p.m., concert 3 p.m. Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3. Prize-winning Montreal ensemble performs a program of music by women composers of the 17th and 18th centuries on historical instruments: flute, violin, cello, and harpsichord. Suggested donation at the door: $15 general, $12 seniors, $5 students. Masks recommended, but not required with proof of vaccination. Info: 518-293-7613; ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com; or www.hillandhollowmusic.org.
The Friends Union Band. Rod Driscoll, Steve Iachetta, Pete DeMaio & Norman Rodham. 3 p.m. Performing St. Patrick's Day Classic Irish Fiddle & Pub Tunes. Fiddle Tune Jam Session following concert. The Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NY 22, Essex. $10 admission includes soup, chili, Irish soda bread.
TUESDAY, MARCH 15
Talk
The Grange Spring 2022 Lyceum Lecture Series: Finding a Home in the Woods. 7 p.m. Artist and taxidermist Marissa Jonke of Styx River Taxidermy. The Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Essex. $5 per lecture / students free For more information visit www.thegrangehall.info
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
Music
Irish Twins. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
Theater
Chicago, High School Edition. 7 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
Exhibit
"Backseat Dreamer" photographs by Michael Hart and "Altered Realities" photographs by Noreen Sadue. Re-opening celebration 5-8 p.m. Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 E. Main St., Malone. Can be viewed online beginning March 10 and in the gallery from March 18-May 1. The Gallery is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11-5pm and Sunday from 12-3pm or by appointment.www.downtownartistcellar.com
Theater
Chicago, High School Edition. 7 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Artisans
The Strand Spring Artisan Market. 10 a.m.-3 p.m..1st and 2nd floors, Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Free admission. Face masks are encouraged but not required to attend. For more information, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org/artisan-markets.
Music
Kevin Duprey. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
Theater
Chicago, High School Edition. 7 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
Chicago, High School Edition. 2 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
MONDAY, March 21
Visual Arts
Taking their Place: Bringing American Women Artists into the Foreground. 7 p.m. Join speaker Laura R. Prieto as she explores the lives and work of women who became landscape painters, portraitists, and commercial artists, from the mid-1800s through the Great Depression, especially those found in the Adirondacks. Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake virtual event. For additional information, call 518-352-7311 or visit www.theADKX.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
Talk
The Grange Spring 2022 Lyceum Lecture Series: There and Back: A Panel Discussion. 7 p.m. Coming back to your hometown after leaving it can be a challenging experience. Speakers include Deirdre Forcier McNerland, director of marketing at Westelcom and co-owner of the DackDoor Group, Dan Dohman, who does historic restoration for Sawteeth Carpentry, and Alyssa Carroll, television editor on the ABC drama A Million Little Things. The Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Essex. $5 per lecture / students free For more information visit www.thegrangehall.info
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
Talk
Pioneers of Suffrage in Clinton County Commemorating the Fabulous Five. 7 p.m. Helen Nerska, co-president of the League of Women Voters of the North Country and Clinton County Historical Association director, will present fabulous five women who fought for the right for women to vote in Clinton County. The event will be held via Zoom. Everyone interested in attending should email Diana Wardell at dmwardell76@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, March 26
Music
Hamard. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Music
The Machine performing Pink Floyd. 8 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $24/$35/$45. www.strandcenter.org
The Dude of Life Band, led by Phish lyricist Dude of Life (aka Steve Pollak). 8 p.m. Nectar’s, 188 Main St. Burlington, VT
Tickets are on sale for $17.50.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dude-of-life-band-saturday-april-9-nectars-tickets-244104070847
SATURDAY, MAY 14
Talk
John Brown Day 2022. 3-5 p.m. John Brown Farm, Lake Placid.www.johnbrownlives.org
ONGOING
Exhibits
North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent by Denis Defibaugh.Through March 11. Plattsburgh State Art Museum, Myers Fine Arts Building, Burke Gallery. Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m. All galleries closed holidays and Winter Break.
Reflections by Winosha Steele and Peter Russom. 5-7 p.m. Opening reception. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar Street, Saranac Lake. All ages welcome. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Children 12 and under who are not vaccinated are welcome as long as they are accompanied by fully vaccinated adults. The work will be on display in main gallery through April 25.
Rockwell Kent's Greenland. Through March 11. Slatkin Gallery, Myers Fine Art Gallery, SUNY Plattsburgh. Features original works completed by Rockwell Kent during his time in Greenland, interviews with current Illorsuit residents conducted by Denis Defibaugh, hand-tinted lantern slide images and ephemera made during his residence in Greenland. The majority of these works are generously on loan from private collections.
Totally Eighties featuring 1980s-era work by Guild Members. Through March 11. The Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518 891-2615. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Film
“The Life of Stephen Bates” documentary Filmmaker: Chris Spencer Length: 8.5 minutes https://vimeo.com/641604952/24cfd0a471
Jewelry
Jewelry Making with Beads & Flowers. Saturday mornings 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 30- May 7. Special for Mother’s Day! Two-week class by Martha Jackson. Create a pair of earrings (or 2) and bracelet using beads and layering of flowers charms. Cost $124 per student, mother/daughter team $184. (25% discount) Supplies are included. Four spots available. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Music
Music Over the Marsh with Steve Langdon. 2-4 p.m. Saturdays. Paul Smith's College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. 518-327-6241 Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
Textiles
Repurposing Sweaters & T-Shirts. 5:3-8:30 Wednesdays. March 2-30. Four-week class by Martha Jackson. Cost $225 per student. Supplies are included. Four spots available. This class covers a variety of skills from hand stitching techniques, to beadwork, to hand printing and dyeing. Please bring your own scissors, two sweaters and two t-shirts to restore to save from being throwaways. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Knitting & Crocheting.Tuesday Evenings 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 22 - April 12. Four-week class by Olivia Morocco and Martha Jackson. Cost $225 per student. Supplies included (unless special materials are desired). BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Visual Arts
Zinc Plate Intaglio Class with Peter Avery Bird. Mondays February 14 -March 21, three- hour long classes. $280 Per Student, six spots available. Sign-up by emailing Marissa at admin@bluseedstudios.org. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. www.bluseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Paper Lithography Class with Jess Ackerson. Tuesdays, February 15 – March 8th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. $150 per student, six spots available, Sign-up by emailing Marissa at admin@bluseedstudios.org. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake www.bluseedstudios.org 518-891-3799
Writing
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Hitting a New Note: Musical Forms for Poetry Writing with Alina Stefanescu (Section 2). 8 a.m. Feb.21-March 27. Admission, What You Can ($50-$250), Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Research in Creative Nonfiction with Aram Mrjoian. 8 a.m. March 28-May 1. Admission, Pay What You Can ($50-$250). Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.