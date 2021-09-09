Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Music
Towne Meeting. 4 p.m., Trinity Park, Plattsburgh.
AuSable Branch. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Music
Kevin Duprey. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Music
Gab N Dad. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Music
Mallory's Bush. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Film
"Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk." 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $20. Purchase at tinyurl.com/2dcbnphy.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Seventh Annual Blues at Timbuctoo. 5 p.m., John Brown Farm Historic Site, 115 John Brown Road, Lake Placid.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Music
Derrick Hackett. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Film
"Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk." 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $20. Purchase at tinyurl.com/2dcbnphy.
Miscellaneous
An Evening with Russell Brooks. 7 p.m., Adirondack Center for Writing’s Event Space, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Author Russell Brooks will be on hand to do a reading from his book "Forgone." $10, tickets available at adirondackcenterforwriting.org.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Music
One for the Road. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Music
Paradox. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Music
Al Schnier and Rob Derhak. 8 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $25 to $35. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/3644fwfv.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
Abstract Adirondack Pop-Up Gallery: David “Kanietakeron” Fadden. Historic McClellan Cure Cottage at 391 Park Avenue in Saranac Lake. Exhibit runs through Sept. 16.
"Oil and Water." 5 to 8 p.m., Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Featuring work by artists Dennon Walantus and Matt McGarr. Exhibit runs through Sept. 24.
"Catching the Light." Tahawus Cultural Center, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. Photography and artwork by Rob Fountain. Gallery runs through Sept. 26.
"Water and Bob." Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake. Photographer Burdette Parks will be on hand to talk to guests about her work. Exhibit runs through Sept. 28.
