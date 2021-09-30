Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Music
Al Schnier and Rob Derhak. 8 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $25 to $35. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/3644fwfv.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
Exhibit Opening
Watercolors by Valerie Patterson. Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery, 52 Main Street, Saranac Lake. Visitors will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. No opening reception. Exhibit runs through Oct. 31.
Bring Your Best Juried Show. 5 to 8 p.m., Strand Center Community Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through Oct. 29.
"Between Layers and Stitches." 5 to 8 p.m., Strand Center Community Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Artwork by Patricia Downs. Exhibit runs through Oct. 29.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
Music
Dana Muller & Gary Steigerwalt, four-hands piano duo. 3 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3; Works by Mendelssohn, Debussy, Ravel, and a world premiere by Lewis Spratlan. Pulitzer Prize winner Spratlan gives a pre-concert talk at 2:00 pm. Suggested general donation $15; students-seniors $12; kids under 12 attend free. ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com and 518-293-7613; more info: www.hillandhollowmusic.org
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
Film
"Two of Us." 7:30 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 Route 22, Whallonsburg. $6, adults; $3, ages 18 and under.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Music
Eric Gales. 7:30 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $25 to $40. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/3yaec6hp.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
