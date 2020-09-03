Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3
Music
High Peaks Opera. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload. Event was rescheduled from Saturday, Aug. 29.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
Film
Casella Drive-In Movie Festival. 6:30 p.m., North Elba Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at 8 p.m. "Minions" followed by "The Blues Brothers." Free will donation upon entry is $10 per person, $25 per full vehicle. To benefit the Shipman Youth Center.
Exhibit Opening
"Responding II." Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Visit adirondackartistsguild.com for gallery hours or more information.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
Film
Casella Drive-In Movie Festival. 6:30 p.m., North Elba Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at 8 p.m. "School of Rock" followed by "Instant Family." Free will donation upon entry is $10 per person, $25 per full vehicle. To benefit the Shipman Youth Center.
Exhibit Opening
New Works by Zachary Clemans. 4 to 7 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Rte 9N, Upper Jay.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 6
Film
Casella Drive-In Movie Festival. 6:30 p.m., North Elba Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at 8 p.m. "Shrek" followed by "Instant Family." Free will donation upon entry is $10 per person, $25 per full vehicle. To benefit the Shipman Youth Center.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
Music
Stan Ransom. 7:30 p.m., “Curbside at Harborside” Parking lot, Dock Street, Plattsburgh. Drive-in concert. $20 per carload.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
Miscellaneous
Artworks ArtMarket. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverfront Park, River Street, Saranac Lake. Market of approximately 20 artists, artisans and writers who will be safely distanced.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"Relatively Speaking, the Burnett/Ketcham Family Art Show." Tupper Lake Arts Center, 106 Park St, Tupper Lake. Face masks required to view exhibit. Runs through Sept. 7.
