FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Music
Derrick Hackett. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Film
"Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk." 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $20. Purchase at tinyurl.com/2dcbnphy.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
Miscellaneous
An Evening with Russell Brooks. 7 p.m., Adirondack Center for Writing’s Event Space, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Author Russell Brooks will be on hand to do a reading from his book "Forgone." $10, tickets available at adirondackcenterforwriting.org.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Music
One for the Road. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Film
"Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar." 7:30 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. $6, adults; $3, ages 18 and under. Visit thegrangehall.info online for more information.
Miscellaneous
Adk Friends of Refugees and Immigrants' Global Festival. 3 to 5 p.m., Elizabethtown Social Center, Rte. 9, Elizabethtown. A celebration of "international and cultural diversity" with music, dancing, food and stories.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Music
Paradox. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Music
Al Schnier and Rob Derhak. 8 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $25 to $35. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/3644fwfv.
Exhibit Opening
Watercolors by Valerie Patterson. Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery, 52 Main Street, Saranac Lake. Visitors will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. No opening reception. Exhibit runs through Oct. 31.
Bring Your Best Juried Show. 5 to 8 p.m., Strand Center Community Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through Oct. 29.
"Between Layers and Stitches." 5 to 8 p.m., Strand Center Community Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Artwork by Patricia Downs. Exhibit runs through Oct. 29.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
Dana Muller & Gary Steigerwalt, four-hands piano duo. 3 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3; Works by Mendelssohn, Debussy, Ravel, and a world premiere by Lewis Spratlan. Pulitzer Prize winner Spratlan gives a pre-concert talk at 2:00 pm. Suggested general donation $15; students-seniors $12; kids under 12 attend free. ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com and 518-293-7613; more info: www.hillandhollowmusic.org
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"Oil and Water." 5 to 8 p.m., Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Featuring work by artists Dennon Walantus and Matt McGarr. Exhibit runs through Sept. 24.
"Catching the Light." Tahawus Cultural Center, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. Photography and artwork by Rob Fountain. Gallery runs through Sept. 26.
"Water and Bob." Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake. Photographer Burdette Parks will be on hand to talk to guests about her work. Exhibit runs through Sept. 28.
