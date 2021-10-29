Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
Music
Jumpin Joe. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Rocky Horror Show." 7:30 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $15 to $25, available online at www.strandcenter.org/theatre-events/rocky-horror-show.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Music
HalloMingoWeen. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
The Gibson Brothers. 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Tickets $35 in advance, $40 day of. Purchase in advance by calling 518-523-2512 or visiting www.lakeplacidarts.org.
Theater
"The Rocky Horror Show." 7:30 p.m. and midnight, Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $15 to $25, available online at www.strandcenter.org/theatre-events/rocky-horror-show.
Film
"Death's Kiss." 7 p.m., Best Western Plus, 446 Rt. 3, Plattsburgh. Showing on classicalreel-to-reel 16mm film.Free, with donations welcome. Register planned attendance by e-mailing serious_61@yahoo.com or texting/calling 518-802-1220.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
Music
Rocky James. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
Music
Northern Borne. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"Virtually Ever After." 7 p.m., Saranac Middle School Auditorium, 70 Picketts Corners, Saranac. Tickets $5. Masks and social distancing are required at event.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Music
Forks Christmas Fundraiser. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Almost Queen. 8 p.m., Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $27 to $47. Purchase at tinyurl.com/x5cjz9uk.
Theater
"Virtually Ever After." 7 p.m., Saranac Middle School Auditorium, 70 Picketts Corners, Saranac. Tickets $5. Masks and social distancing are required at event.
Film
"Beanpole." 7:30 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 Route 22, Whallonsburg. Tickets $6, adults; $3, ages 17 and under.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
Music
Tom Toms. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Music
Plain Jane. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
Music
Horszowski Trio. 3 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3, Saranac. Classical chamber music concert. Suggested general donation, $15; students-seniors, $12; kids under 12, free. Reservations requested: ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com or 518-293-7613; more info: www.hillandhollowmusic.org.
Tom Toms. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
Music
Lake City Ramblers. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
Music
Joe Waters. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
Music
Kevin Duprey. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
Music
Irish Twins. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Music
Greg Surine. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
Watercolors by Valerie Patterson. Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery, 52 Main Street, Saranac Lake. Visitors will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. No opening reception. Exhibit runs through Oct. 31.
Bring Your Best Juried Show. Strand Center Community Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through Oct. 29.
"Between Layers and Stitches." Strand Center Community Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Artwork by Patricia Downs. Exhibit runs through Oct. 29.
Work by Monica Sara Mzese. Third-Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. On display through December.
