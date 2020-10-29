Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
Theater
“The Importance of Being Earnest: A Wilde Adaptation (V)." Viewable over Zoom. Free. Presented by SUNY Plattsburgh students. For more information or to reserve a Zoom spot, contact Dwayne Butchino, performing arts coordinator, at 518-564-2243 or email butc3332@plattsburgh.ed.
Film
"Friday the 13th." 6 p.m., Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake. Parking opens at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Drive-in. $25 per car for Wild Center non-members, $20 per car for non-members.
"Hotel Transylvania." 6:30 p.m., Lake Flower Plaza, Saranac Lake. Free.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Film
"The Blair Witch Project." 6 p.m., Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake. Parking opens at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Drive-in. $25 per car for Wild Center non-members, $20 per car for non-members.
"Hocus Pocus." 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Free.
Halloween Double Feature. 7:15 p.m., City Well, 30 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh. “Dracula Has Risen from the Grave” and “Taste the Blood of Dracula” will screen on 16mm film, presented by the Newman Center Film Series. Free, limited to first 25 attendees due to COVID-19 restrictions.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"Soul of a Bowl." Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Pottery artwork by Mary Lou Reid. Exhibit runs until Nov. 3.
Lake Placid Center for the Arts Open Juried Art Show. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Runs through Nov. 14. A limited number of visitors will be admitted during open hours, masks will be required and special daily cleaning and sanitizing protocols will be in place.
