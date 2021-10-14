Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Music
Celia Evans. 7 p.m., Wood, Wire and Voice Coffee House, Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh. Donations accepted. Masks required.
Laura Thurston. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Music
Fulton's Folly. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
Piano by Nature Presents Andy Cohen. 7 p.m., Hand House, 8273 River St., Elizabethtown. Proof of vaccination and masks required. 25 seats only, make reservations by emailing pianobynature@gmail.com or calling 518-962-8899.
Corner House. 7:30 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. $15, adults; $5, ages 18 and under. Masks required.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
Music
Piano by Nature Presents Andy Cohen. 3 p.m., Hand House, 8273 River St., Elizabethtown. Proof of vaccination and masks required. 25 seats only, make reservations by emailing pianobynature@gmail.com or calling 518-962-8899.
Laura Thurston. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
Exhibit Opening
Work by Monica Sara Mzese. 2 to 5 p.m., Third-Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. On display through December.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Music
Laura Fedele Rasco. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
Eric Gales. 7:30 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $25 to $40. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/3yaec6hp.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Music
Tommy Vinyl. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
Music
Rock n Lil. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
Music
Jumpin Joe. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Rocky Horror Show." 7:30 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $15 to $25, available online at www.strandcenter.org/theatre-events/rocky-horror-show.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Music
HalloMingoWeen. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
Theater
"The Rocky Horror Show." 7:30 p.m. and midnight, Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $15 to $25, available online at www.strandcenter.org/theatre-events/rocky-horror-show.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
Music
Rocky James. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St, AuSable Forks.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
Watercolors by Valerie Patterson. Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery, 52 Main Street, Saranac Lake. Visitors will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. No opening reception. Exhibit runs through Oct. 31.
Bring Your Best Juried Show. Strand Center Community Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through Oct. 29.
"Between Layers and Stitches." Strand Center Community Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Artwork by Patricia Downs. Exhibit runs through Oct. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.