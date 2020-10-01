Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
Gallery Opening
Lake Placid Center for the Arts Open Juried Art Show. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Runs through Nov. 14. A limited number of visitors will be admitted during open hours, masks will be required and special daily cleaning and sanitizing protocols will be in place.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
Music
Hiroya (V). 8 p.m., will be available online at upperjayartcenter.org. Presented by the Upper Jay Art Center as part of the "Money for Artists" series.
Theater
“The Importance of Being Earnest: A Wilde Adaptation (V)." Viewable over Zoom. Free. Presented by SUNY Plattsburgh students. For more information or to reserve a Zoom spot, contact Dwayne Butchino, performing arts coordinator, at 518-564-2243 or email butc3332@plattsburgh.ed.
Gallery Opening
"Soul of a Bowl." Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Pottery artwork by Mary Lou Reid. Exhibit runs until Nov. 3.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
Exhibit Opening
Strand Center Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Face masks required.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Music
Pianist Sara Davis Buechner (V). 5 p.m., viewable on Youtube at tinyurl.com/y6s6aoak. Presented by the Lake Placid Sinfonietta.
Exhibit Opening
Strand Center Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Face masks required.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Theater
“The Importance of Being Earnest: A Wilde Adaptation (V)." Viewable over Zoom. Free. Presented by SUNY Plattsburgh students. For more information or to reserve a Zoom spot, contact Dwayne Butchino, performing arts coordinator, at 518-564-2243 or email butc3332@plattsburgh.ed.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Theater
“The Importance of Being Earnest: A Wilde Adaptation (V)." Viewable over Zoom. Free. Presented by SUNY Plattsburgh students. For more information or to reserve a Zoom spot, contact Dwayne Butchino, performing arts coordinator, at 518-564-2243 or email butc3332@plattsburgh.ed.
