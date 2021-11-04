Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
Music
Northern Borne. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"Virtually Ever After." 7 p.m., Saranac Middle School Auditorium, 70 Picketts Corners, Saranac. Tickets $5. Masks and social distancing are required at event.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Music
Forks Christmas Fundraiser. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Almost Queen. 8 p.m., Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $27 to $47. Purchase at tinyurl.com/x5cjz9uk.
Theater
"Virtually Ever After." 7 p.m., Saranac Middle School Auditorium, 70 Picketts Corners, Saranac. Tickets $5. Masks and social distancing are required at event.
Film
"Beanpole." 7:30 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 Route 22, Whallonsburg. Tickets $6, adults; $3, ages 17 and under.
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
Theater
"Our Town." 7:30 p.m., Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh. Rugar St. Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, general admission; $3, SUNY Plattsburgh students. For more information, call 518-564-2243 or email butc3332@plattsburgh.edu.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
Music
Tom Toms. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
The Big Lazy Trio plus Mamie Minch and Russell Scholl: A Live Music/Filmic Collaboration. 8 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. $15 admission at door. Proof of vaccination upon request and masks required.
Theater
"Our Town." 7:30 p.m., Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh. Rugar St. Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, general admission; $3, SUNY Plattsburgh students. For more information, call 518-564-2243 or email butc3332@plattsburgh.edu.
Dance
English Dancing. 7 to 9 p.m., Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh. Must be COVID-19 vaccinated. $5 per person.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Music
Plain Jane. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
The Big Lazy Trio plus Mamie Minch and Russell Scholl: A Live Music/Filmic Collaboration. 8 p.m., Recovery Lounge, Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. $15 admission at door. Proof of vaccination upon request and masks required.
Theater
"Our Town." 2 and 7:30 p.m., Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh. Rugar St. Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, general admission; $3, SUNY Plattsburgh students. For more information, call 518-564-2243 or email butc3332@plattsburgh.edu.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
Music
Horszowski Trio. 3 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3, Saranac. Classical chamber music concert. Suggested general donation, $15; students-seniors, $12; kids under 12, free. Reservations requested: ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com or 518-293-7613; more info: www.hillandhollowmusic.org.
Tom Toms. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
Music
Lake City Ramblers. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
Music
Joe Waters. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
Music
Kevin Duprey. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
Music
Irish Twins. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Music
Greg Surine. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
Work by Monica Sara Mzese. Third-Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. On display through December.
