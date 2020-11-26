Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
Film
"Tomorrow is Forever." 7 p.m., Adirondack Room, Holiday Inn, 406 State Route 3, Plattsburgh. Presented by the Newman Center Film Series. Free, with donations welcome. COVID-19 restrictions apply.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
Exhibit Opening
"The Big Little Show." Exhibit open from 1 to 5 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Free. Runs through Dec. 19.
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
Workshop
Pottery Workshop with Carol Marie Vossler. 10 a.m. to noon, Bluseed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. $70, studio members; $75, non-members. Part 1 of a two part workshop. Email admin@bluseedstudios.org to register. Limited to first six registrants.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
Miscellaneous
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
Workshop
Pottery Workshop with Carol Marie Vossler. 10 a.m. to noon, Bluseed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. $70, studio members; $75, non-members. Part 2 of a two part workshop. Email admin@bluseedstudios.org to register. Limited to first six registrants.
Miscellaneous
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
Miscellaneous
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
