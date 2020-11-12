Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
FIlm
"Citizen Kane." 7 p.m., Meron's Restaurant, 110 Bailey Ave., Plattsburgh. Presented by the Newman Center Film Series. Film will screen on 16 mm film. Free, maximum of 30 attendees.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
Theater
"God of Carnage" (V). Rental of virtual theater performance available online at www.adktheatre.com. $10, single ticket; $20, family access. Presented by the Adirondack Regional Theatre.
Exhibit
Strand Center Pop-up Gallery. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public. Facemasks, social distancing, and a cap on the amount of people allowed in the gallery at any one time will be strictly upheld. For more information, contact the Strand Center for the Arts at 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
Theater
"God of Carnage" (V). Rental of virtual theater performance available online at www.adktheatre.com. $10, single ticket; $20, family access. Presented by the Adirondack Regional Theatre.
SUNDAY, NOV. 22
Theater
"God of Carnage" (V). Rental of virtual theater performance available online at www.adktheatre.com. $10, single ticket; $20, family access. Presented by the Adirondack Regional Theatre.
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
Workshop
Pottery Workshop with Carol Marie Vossler. 10 a.m. to noon, Bluseed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. $70, studio members; $75, non-members. Part 1 of a two part workshop. Email admin@bluseedstudios.org to register. Limited to first six registrants.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
Miscellaneous
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
Workshop
Pottery Workshop with Carol Marie Vossler. 10 a.m. to noon, Bluseed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. $70, studio members; $75, non-members. Part 2 of a two part workshop. Email admin@bluseedstudios.org to register. Limited to first six registrants.
Miscellaneous
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
Miscellaneous
Lake Placid Village Holiday Stroll. A variety of holiday-related activities will be occurring around Lake Placid. Visit tinyurl.com/y432goy6 for a full schedule of events.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
Lake Placid Center for the Arts Open Juried Art Show. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Runs through Nov. 14. A limited number of visitors will be admitted during open hours, masks will be required and special daily cleaning and sanitizing protocols will be in place.
