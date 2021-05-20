Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Music
"Partridge in the Pines." 8 p.m., Recovery Lounge, Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Old Rte 9N, Upper Jay. Suggested donation of $15. Register for event online at tinyurl.com/vu9unucj.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"Silver, Copper and the Blues." Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Jewelry exhibition with works by Toos Roozen-Evans. Exhibit runs through May 30.
"Photosynthesis." BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Featuring work by artist Mavis Agnew. Exhibit runs through June 11.
