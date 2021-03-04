Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
Theater
Dixie's Happy Hour (V). 7:30 p.m., viewable online by visiting tinyurl.com/gcimmqgm. $35. Presented by the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
Theater
Dixie's Happy Hour (V). 7:30 p.m., viewable online by visiting tinyurl.com/gcimmqgm. $35. Presented by the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
Theater
Dixie's Happy Hour (V). 7:30 p.m., viewable online by visiting tinyurl.com/gcimmqgm. $35. Presented by the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
Miscellaneous
18th Century Women's Writing Interview (V). 7 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. SUNY Plattsburgh Department of English Chair and Professor Anna Battigelli will interview Arizona State University Regents professor and Jane Austen expert Devoney Looser. Call 518-564-2429 or email battigaf@plattsburgh.edu for more information on how to view the event.
