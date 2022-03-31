Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
Film
"Belfast." PG-13. 7 p.m. Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay. Admission $3 or $10 family. Concession items $1.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Film
2nd Annual Albany Film Festival: "Algren." 10:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Screening and discussion with novelist Russell Banks and director Michael Caplan. University at Albany Campus Center West Multi-Purpose Room. www.albanyfilmfestival.org
Music
2022 Spring Finale Concert. The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir's featuring Praise Dancers and special guests The Voices of Faith. Hosted by Dr. Dexter Criss, Professor of Chemistry and Artistic Director of PSGC. 6-8 p.m. SUNY Plattsburgh’s Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, 26 Rugar St., Plattsburgh. Tickets are available online at www.plattsburghstategospelchoir.org Advanced Tickets can be purchased at The Christian Bookstore (Plattsburgh) and the Gospel Choir Office (Hawkins 133). Advance Online Tickets: General $15, Students $8 Door Tickets: General $20, Students $10 Free to children 5 and under but must share a seat with an adult.
Plattsburgh Blues & Jazz presents The Big Love Concert with Kevin Burt and Dawn Tyler Watson. Featuring 40 local students to share the stage for a few songs as part of the Guy Hausrath Music in the Schools program. Doors: 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Strand Center Theater, Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh. Advance tickets: $40 premium, $25 Orchestra, $20 Balcony. www.strandcenter.org
The Grange Music Series presents Canadian folk group, The Bombadils with Cricket Blue. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. Tickets at the door, $15. Under 18, $5. Phone: 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
Film
"Jungle Cruise." PG. 1 p.m. Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay. Admission $3 or $10 family. Concession items $1.
Music
Spring Concert: Sunday Senior Performances Series. Sopranos Vannessa Kwok, Journey Myricks and Miranda Velez will perform the works of Schubert, Gershwin at 2 p.m. followed by Mason Barber performing works of Sondheim, Finn and more starting at 4 p.m. Both performances are free and open to the public. Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh.
Kevin Burt with Dawn Tyler Watson. Doors 5 p.m. Show 6 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. General admission $25, $20 with Friend Card. 518-891-3799. www.bluseedstudios.org admin@bluseedstudios.org
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
Just Jammin'. 5-8 p.m. Peru Memorial VFW, 710 Pleasant St., Rt 22B. Opens at 4 p.m. with food specials 4-7 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
Theater
Artistry Community Theatre presents (title of show). Direction by Derrick A. Hopkins. 7 p.m. Clinton Community College, Stafford Auditorium, 136 Clinton Point Dr., Plattsburgh. General admission $5, cash or check only. Tickets available at door.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Exhibit
SUNY Plattsburgh BFA Senior Exhibition Spring 2022. April 9-May 21. Presentations by Jocelyn Acosta, Marin Bisonette, Sareem Jabbar, Brian Keach, Kailey Maher, Elara Martin, Kelsey Rambach, Nghi To and Mollie Ward in Hartman Theater. Followed by opening reception 3 p.m. April 9. Plattsburgh State Art Museum, Myers Lobby Gallery & Joseph C. and Joan T. Burke Gallery.
Film
Champlain Valley Film Series: West Side Story. 7 p.m. $7 adults/$4 under 18. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. Phone: 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Music
Piano by Nature presents 'American Dreams' featuring Marilyn Reynolds, violin and Rose Chancler, piano. 7 p.m. The Historic Hand House, Elizabethtown. This live event explores the relationships and connections of four influential composers - Johannes Brahms, Antonin Dvorak, Charles Ives, and William Grant Still. Doors will be open at 6:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to avoid lines at check-in. Required proof of vaccination and masking. Tickets $20/person. Reservations are required and may be made by email: pianobynature@gmail.com or by phone 518-962-8899 and seats will be obtained on a first- come-first-served basis. There will be no walk-up seating available.
Theater
Artistry Community Theatre presents (title of show). Direction by Derrick A. Hopkins. 7 p.m. Clinton Community College, Stafford Auditorium, 136 Clinton Point Dr., Plattsburgh. General admission $5, cash or check only. Tickets available at door.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
Music
Piano by Nature presents 'American Dreams' featuring Marilyn Reynolds, violin and Rose Chancler, piano. 3 p.m. The Historic Hand House, Elizabethtown. Doors will be open 2:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to avoid lines at check-in. Required proof of vaccination and masking. Tickets $20/person. Reservations are required and may be made by email: pianobynature@gmail.com or by phone 518-962-8899 and seats will be obtained on a first-come-first-served basis. There will be no walk-up seating available.
Theater
Artistry Community Theatre presents (title of show). Direction by Derrick A. Hopkins. 2 p.m. Clinton Community College, Stafford Auditorium, 136 Clinton Point Dr., Plattsburgh. General admission $5, cash or check only. Tickets available at door.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign Up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story). $5 suggested donation. Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whitcomb's Garage, across the street from 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. Phone: 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
Music
John Nemeth and the Blue Dreamers. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. Retro Live, 14 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. $18 Advance/$20 Door. Tickets: www.plattsburghbluesandjazz.com
MONDAY, APRIL 18
Miscellaneous
Spring into Art: Spring Break Art Classes for Kids. 1-2:30 p.m. Mushroom Painting. Ages 5+ (ages 5 & 6 accompanied by an adult). There is a $2/person registration fee that will go to World Central Kitchen Ukraine. ADK ArtRise, 62 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-354-8089 info@adkartrise.com
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
Miscellaneous
Spring into Art: Spring Break Art Classes for Kids. 1-2:30 p.m. Pressed Fairy Painting. Ages 5+ (ages 5 & 6 accompanied by an adult). There is a $2/person registration fee that will go to World Central Kitchen Ukraine. ADK ArtRise, 62 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-354-8089 info@adkartrise.com
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
Miscellaneous
Spring into Art: Spring Break Art Classes for Kids. 1-2:30 p.m. Gnome Glitter Globe. Ages 5+ (ages 5 & 6 accompanied by an adult). There is a $2/person registration fee that will go to World Central Kitchen Ukraine. ADK ArtRise, 62 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-354-8089 info@adkartrise.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
Miscellaneous
Spring into Art: Spring Break Art Classes for Kids. 1-2:30 p.m. Fleece Fox Stuffy Sewing. Ages 5+ (ages 5 & 6 accompanied by an adult). There is a $2/person registration fee that will go to World Central Kitchen Ukraine. ADK ArtRise, 62 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-354-8089 info@adkartrise.com
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Film
"Spiderman No Way Home." PG-13. Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay. Admission $3 or $10 family. Concession items $1.
Miscellaneous
Spring into Art: Spring Break Art Classes for Kids. 1-2:30 p.m. Caterpillar Printmaking. Ages 5+ (ages 5 & 6 accompanied by an adult). There is a $2/person registration fee that will go to World Central Kitchen Ukraine. ADK ArtRise, 62 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518-354-8089 info@adkartrise.com
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Miscellaneous
Adirondack Coast Arts and Crafts Fair Spring Show. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Crete Civic Center, 2 Beach Rd. Plattsburgh.
SAMfest. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. A celebration of science, art and music. Paul Smith's VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
Film
"Sing 2." PG. 1 p.m. Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay. Admission $3 or $10 family. Concession items $1.
Talk
'Reflections' Artists Talk by Winosha Steele and Peter Russom. 5 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Free.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
Music
The Grange Music Series presents Corner House. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. Tickets at the door: $15 / $5 under 18. Phone: 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
Miscellaneous
Family Fun Festival. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Dr., Plattsburgh. Local vendors, live music, petting zoo, food, silent auction, raffle, garage sale, book sale.
ONGOING
Exhibits
Adirondack Artists Guild 24th Annual Juried Art Show. Through April 20. Juror Ken Wiley selected 73 works for the show in a wide range of media. The gallery is located at 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Sundays. Phone: 518 891-2615. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Reflections by Winosha Steele and Peter Russom. 5-7 p.m. Through April 25. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar Street, Saranac Lake. All ages welcome. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Children 12 and under who are not vaccinated are welcome as long as they are accompanied by fully vaccinated adults.
"Backseat Dreamer" photographs by Michael Hart and "Altered Realities" photographs by Noreen Sadue. Through May 1. Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 E. Main St., Malone. The Gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Noon-3 p.m. Sunday or by appointment.www.downtownartistcellar.com
Lucas Haight: Look Again. Third Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rt. 9N, Upper Jay. Featuring dreamlike and surreal creations, with an emphasis on relationships and exploration. Phone: 518-946-6074 for gallery hours.
Film
“The Life of Stephen Bates” documentary Filmmaker: Chris Spencer Length: 8.5 minutes https://vimeo.com/641604952/24cfd0a471
Jewelry
Jewelry Making with Beads & Flowers. Saturday mornings 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 30- May 7. Special for Mother’s Day! Two-week class by Martha Jackson. Create a pair of earrings (or 2) and bracelet using beads and layering of flowers charms. Cost $124 per student, mother/daughter team $184. (25% discount) Supplies are included. Four spots available. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Miscellaneous
Play Gym. Supervised by Gregg VanDeusen, early childhood educator at Lakeside School in Essex. 9:30 am.-Noon. Saturday mornings March 26-April 30. Ages newborn-6. All children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver and there is no registration required or fee to attend. Donations to support the program are welcome. The Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22 (corner of Whallons Bay Road). More information is available at www.thegrangehall.info or call 518-963-7777.
Beginners Golf Lessons. Mondays at 5:30 p.m. April 4, 11, 18 & 25. $40 series. Women and youth encouraged. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. To register, email: admin@thegrangehall.info or call 518-963-7777.
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com
Textiles
Knitting & Crocheting.Tuesday Evenings 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 22 - April 12. Four-week class by Olivia Morocco and Martha Jackson. Cost $225 per student. Supplies included (unless special materials are desired). BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Writing
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Research in Creative Nonfiction with Aram Mrjoian. 8 a.m. March 28-May 1. Admission, Pay What You Can ($50-$250). Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Upcoming
NorthWind Fine Arts Annual Spring Juried Show. May 1-31. www.northwindfineartsgallery.com/juried-shows.
Thru the Lens of Kathleen Bigrow: “Mostly Spruce & Hemlock: Tupper Lake’s Logging Heritage." May 1-29.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told thorugh mixed media works of Martha Jackson. May 1-30. Opening event May 1 5-7 p.m. Sustainability Talk May 15 3-4 p.m. Fashion Show 'Circularity in Motion" May 29 5 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Photographs by Skip Murray. May 7-July 7. Downstairs Gallery. Artist opening May 7 5-7 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
49th Annual Tupper Lake Arts Show. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.
“Under Adirondack Skies,” which features the work of Adirondack Daily Enterprise photographer Eric Adsit. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visit www.adsitmediaworks.com to see more of Adsit's work.
Whimsical Twigs & Bark Creations by Mike Campisi. July 1-30.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.
Home in the Adirondacks: Paddling Perspectives with Patrick McPhee and Patricia Bellerose. July 1-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Online: patrickmcphee.com and www.patriciabellerose.com.
Adirondack Center for Writing presents First annual Kickass Writers Festival. Aug. 19-20. Pendragon Theater, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. Aug. 19: New York State Author, AYAD AKHTAR, and the 2021 New York State Poet, Willie Perdomo. Introductions by former New York State Writer, Russell Banks along with the award-winning poet Chase Twichell. This specific reading is the result of a collaboration with the New York State Writers Institute at SUNY Albany. Aug. 20: Memoirist, feminist, and humanitarian Silvia Vasquez-Lavado. Showcase of festival authors such as Gwen Kirby, musician Marcia Belsky at the Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Wood-En-Lightened: Sculpture, Furniture, Light, and Video with artist Tyler Schrader. Aug. 3-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.. Free. Opening reception on August 3, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Visit www.tylerschrader.com
The Elusive Wild Sculptures & Paintings by PJ LaBarge. Aug. 3-30. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Visit: www.pjlabarge.com
Tupper Lake Plein Air Festival. Oct. 5-9. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Free. Registration information to be announced; visit tupperarts.org for updates.
2022 Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. August 20-28
