Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
Reception
Meet and Greet Reception with Lake Placid Sinfonietta Music Director Stuart Malina. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Great Hall of the Hotel Saranac. Complementary hors d'oeuvres. Cash bar. No admission, but donations gratefully accepted. RSVP not required.
Talk
Zoom discussion on Russian Invasion of Ukraine. 3:30 pm. Dr. Daniel Lake, associate professor of political science and chair of the department, will present a preliminary analysis of the political and military dimensions of Putin’s invasion to try to shed some light on key questions. The presentation will take place over Zoom, and will be recorded for those unable to attend. Registration is required: https://plattsburgh.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfu6upzoiGdUnhl-n60e6TXkir9WXZ0E1
For more information, contact Lake at dlake001@plattsburgh.edu.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
Dance
English Dance. 7-9 p.m. Dance Hall. Clinton County Fairgrounds. $5 per person. Vaccinations required. Solo or with others. Bring anti-slip shoes as floor is a little slippery.
Music
Lynne Hanson. 8 p.m. Recovery Lounge, Upper Jay. Suggested donation $15. Attendees are required to wear a mask at all times while inside. Please show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 at the door. Stay home if you feel sick, even if you think it is just a cold.
Symposium
Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. Tours 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh.
Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. 3-4 p.m. Yokum Room 200, SUNY Plattsburgh. Lectures: “Pursuing beauty in bewilderment at its profusion: Reflections on Gender and Sexuality in Rockwell Kent’s Greenland Materials" presented by Susan Vanek and Dr. Jette Rygaard. This presentation explores the representation of gender and sexuality in Kent’s Greenland works, focusing on the depiction of women as “beautiful and unmoral”, caretakers of men and objects of desire. For guests who are unable to travel, register in advance for this webinar:
https://plattsburgh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6mQKkxdcTZaQue2qxlBsqw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. 4-5 p.m. North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent. Meet the Artist: Denis Defibaugh and Dr. Jetta Rygaard, Burke Gallery, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh.
Defibaugh, a retired photography professor at Rochester Institute of Technology and Dr. Jette Rygaard, an emeritus professor at the University of Greenland, were part of a team that received a grant from the National Science Foundation that proposed to follow Kent’s path through Greenland documenting the changing people, history, and landscape.
Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. 5-6 p.m. "New light on the friendship between Rockwell Kent and Knud Rasmussen" presented by Erik Torm, author "When the Colour Ceases to be Just a Color," "Rockwell Kent's Greenland Paintings," Research Fellow Uummannaq Polar Institute. For guests who are unable to travel, register in advance for this webinar: https://plattsburgh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TkA19KATT7ybxjT8pXX5Vw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. Wine Down at The Rockwell Kent Gallery. 6–8 p.m. Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh. Wind down the day celebrating Kent and his spirit of exploration at The Rockwell Kent Gallery. A selection of speakers across disciplines will offer short meditations on the theme of journey and exploration in their personal, intellectual, and professional lives, while also sharing selections from Kent's work. Meet, mingle, and explore this lovely space and the work of this important artist.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
Exhibit
Reflections by Winosha Steele and Peter Russom. 5-7 p.m. Opening reception. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar Street, Saranac Lake. All ages welcome. Masks and proof of vaccination required.
Children 12 and under who are not vaccinated are welcome as long as they are accompanied by fully vaccinated adults. The work will be on display in main gallery through April 25.
Symposium
Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. Asgaard Farm Tour. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Visitors provide their own transportation. The Plattsburgh State Art Museum is pleased to partner with the SUNY Plattsburgh Center for Earth and Environmental Sciences and Asgaard Farms to host this event.
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
Music
Mingo Lodge. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
TUESDAY, MARCH 8
Talk
The Grange Spring 2022 Lyceum Lecture Series: Homeward Bound: Atlantic Salmon Migrations. 7 p.m. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fish biologist David Minkoff will talk about the basics of these migrations and some of the possible mechanisms of their remarkable odysseys. His current work focuses on fish passage and stream connectivity in the Lake Champlain basin. The Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Essex. $5 per lecture / students free For more information visit www.thegrangehall.info
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
Talk
Barkreaders: Megan Culhane Galbraith. 7 p.m. with an open-mic to follow. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Audience members will be asked to wear a mask and sit socially distanced while we continue to fight the spread of COVID in the North Country. Admission to the event is free. The reading and open mic will run for a total of 60 minutes.
Shelburne Museum presents the webinar Mrs. Webb’s Model Museum: A Small Plan for a Big Idea. 6 p.m. Join Francie and John Downing Senior Curator of American Art Kory Rogers for this special 75th anniversary webinar that explores the important role small-scale models played in the creation of Shelburne Museum. To register for this free webinar, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N-KL6Pa8TQygT2ri4bbLDQ
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
Theater
Bright Star. Peru Drama Club. 7:30 p.m. Peru Jr/Sr High Auditorium. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and can be reserved online at http://perudrama.booktix.com. For more information please email perudramaclub@gmail.com or call the box office at 518-551-0811.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
Talk
Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. 7 p.m. Dr. Danielle Garneau, associate professor of Environmental Science at SUNY Plattsburgh, will present a talk and slide show on her research on microplastic pollution in Lake Champlain and the effects of that pollution on the lake’s food web. Second floor auditorium of the Old Clinton County Courthouse on the corner of Margaret and court Streets. There is a business at 8 p.m. Both the program and meeting are free and open to the public. Because the front door of the building is locked, please use the Court St. entrance where there is a handicap ramp.
Theater
Bright Star. Peru Drama Club. 7:30 p.m. Peru Jr/Sr High Auditorium. and Saturday March 12th at 2 and 7:30. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and can be reserved online at http://perudrama.booktix.com. For more information please email perudramaclub@gmail.com or call the box office at 518-551-0811.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
Music
Andrew Sheranian presents Full Stops: Organ Music from America, England, France, and German. 7 p.m. Piano by Nature Virtual Concert. Contact info: Dr. Rose Chancler, Artistic Director, pianobynature@gmail.com or rchancler99@gmail.com Phone: 518-578-2081
Theater
Bright Star. Peru Drama Club. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Peru Jr/Sr High Auditorium.Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and can be reserved online at http://perudrama.booktix.com. For more information please email perudramaclub@gmail.com or call the box office at 518-551-0811.
Summer Auditions. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. In-person. Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. Virtual Auditions. Fill out registration form, submit filmed side by 3/12. info@PendragonTheatre.org 518-891-1854.
Music
Crowley & Waters. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
Music
Infusion Baroque. Pre-concert talk 2:15 p.m., concert 3 p.m. Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3. Prize-winning Montreal ensemble performs a program of music by women composers of the 17th and 18th centuries on historical instruments: flute, violin, cello, and harpsichord. Suggested donation at the door: $15 general, $12 seniors, $5 students. Masks recommended, but not required with proof of vaccination. Info: 518-293-7613; ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com; or www.hillandhollowmusic.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 15
Talk
The Grange Spring 2022 Lyceum Lecture Series: Finding a Home in the Woods. 7 p.m. Artist and taxidermist Marissa Jonke of Styx River Taxidermy. The Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Essex. $5 per lecture / students free For more information visit www.thegrangehall.info
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
Music
Irish Twins. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
Theater
Chicago, High School Edition. 7 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
Exhibit
"Backseat Dreamer" photographs by Michael Hart and "Altered Realities" photographs by Noreen Sadue. Re-opening celebration 5-8 p.m. Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 E. Main St., Malone. Can be viewed online beginning March 10 and in the gallery from March 18-May 1. The Gallery is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11-5pm and Sunday from 12-3pm or by appointment.www.downtownartistcellar.com
Theater
Chicago, High School Edition. 7 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Artisans
The Strand Spring Artisan Market. 10 a.m.-3 p.m..1st and 2nd floors, Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.Free event and open to the public. Facemasks are encouraged but not required to attend. For more information, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org/artisan-markets.
Music
Kevin Duprey. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
Theater
Chicago, High School Edition. 7 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
Chicago, High School Edition. 2 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
MONDAY, March 21
Visual Arts
Taking their Place: Bringing American Women Artists into the Foreground. 7 p.m. Join speaker Laura R. Prieto as she explores the lives and work of women who became landscape painters, portraitists, and commercial artists, from the mid-1800s through the Great Depression, especially those found in the Adirondacks. Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake virtual event. For additional information, call 518-352-7311 or visit www.theADKX.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
Talk
The Grange Spring 2022 Lyceum Lecture Series: There and Back: A Panel Discussion. 7 p.m. Coming back to your hometown after leaving it can be a challenging experience. Speakers include Deirdre Forcier McNerland, director of marketing at Westelcom and co-owner of the DackDoor Group, Dan Dohman, who does historic restoration for Sawteeth Carpentry, and Alyssa Carroll, television editor on the ABC drama A Million Little Things. The Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Essex. $5 per lecture / students free For more information visit www.thegrangehall.info
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
Talk
Pioneers of Suffrage in Clinton County Commemorating the Fabulous Five. 7 p.m. Helen Nerska, co-president of the League of Women Voters of the North Country and Clinton County Historical Association director, will present fabulous five women who fought for the right for women to vote in Clinton County. The event will be held via Zoom. Everyone interested in attending should email Diana Wardell at dmwardell76@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, March 26
Music
Hamard. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Music
The Machine performing Pink Floyd. 8 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $24/$35/$45. www.strandcenter.org
The Dude of Life Band, led by Phish lyricist Dude of Life (aka Steve Pollak). 8 p.m. Nectar’s, 188 Main St. Burlington, VT
Tickets are on sale for $17.50.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dude-of-life-band-saturday-april-9-nectars-tickets-244104070847
SATURDAY, MAY 14
Talk
John Brown Day 2022. 3-5 p.m. John Brown Farm, Lake Placid.www.johnbrownlives.org
ONGOING
Exhibits
North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent by Denis Defibaugh.Through March 11. Plattsburgh State Art Museum, Myers Fine Arts Building, Burke Gallery. Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m. All galleries closed holidays and Winter Break.
Rockwell Kent's Greenland. Through March 11. Slatkin Gallery, Myers Fine Art Gallery, SUNY Plattsburgh. Features original works completed by Rockwell Kent during his time in Greenland, interviews with current Illorsuit residents conducted by Denis Defibaugh, hand-tinted lantern slide images and ephemera made during his residence in Greenland. The majority of these works are generously on loan from private collections.
Totally Eighties featuring 1980s-era work by Guild Members. Through March 11. The Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. 518 891-2615. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Film
“The Life of Stephen Bates” documentary Filmmaker: Chris Spencer Length: 8.5 minutes https://vimeo.com/641604952/24cfd0a471
Music
Music Over the Marsh with Steve Langdon. 2-4 p.m. Saturdays. Paul Smith's College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. 518-327-6241 Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
Textiles
Repurposing Sweaters & T-Shirts. 5:3-8:30 Wednesdays. March 2-30. Four-week class by Martha Jackson.$225 per student. Supplies are included. Four spots available. This class covers a variety of skills from hand stitching techniques, to beadwork, to hand printing and dyeing. Please bring your own scissors, two sweaters and two t-shirts to restore to save from being throwaways.
Visual Arts
Zinc Plate Intaglio Class with Peter Avery Bird. Mondays February 14 -March 21, three- hour long classes. $280 Per Student, six spots available. Sign-up by emailing Marissa at admin@bluseedstudios.org. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. www.bluseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Paper Lithography Class with Jess Ackerson. Tuesdays, February 15 – March 8th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. $150 per student, six spots available, Sign-up by emailing Marissa at admin@bluseedstudios.org. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake www.bluseedstudios.org 518-891-3799
Writing
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Hitting a New Note: Musical Forms for Poetry Writing with Alina Stefanescu (Section 2). 8 a.m. Feb.21-March 27. Admission, What You Can ($50-$250), Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Research in Creative Nonfiction with Aram Mrjoian. 8 a.m. March 28-May 1. Admission, Pay What You Can ($50-$250). Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.