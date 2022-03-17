Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
Music
Irish Twins. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner/Show. 4 p.m. Just Jammin' 5 - 8 p.m. Champlain Valley Irish Dance - Plattsburgh, 6 p.m. Break. $14 including entertainment. Peru Memorial VFW, 710 Pleasant St, Rt. 22B, Peru.
Theater
Chicago, High School Edition. 7 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
Dance
English Dance. 7-9 p.m. Square Dance Hall, Clinton County Fairgrounds. $5 per person. Vaccinations required. Come with a partner or alone, new or experienced.
Exhibit
"Backseat Dreamer" photographs by Michael Hart and "Altered Realities" photographs by Noreen Sadue. Re-opening celebration 5-8 p.m. Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 E. Main St., Malone. In the gallery from March 18-May 1. The Gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Noon-3 pm. Sunday or by appointment.www.downtownartistcellar.com
Lucas Haight: Look Again. Opening 4-7 p.m. Third Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rt. 9N, Upper Jay. Featuring dreamlike and surreal creations, with an emphasis on relationships and exploration.
Those who wish to see the show but cannot make the opening can call 518-946-6074 for gallery hours. Attendees are required to wear a mask at all times while inside the Recovery Lounge. Please show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 at the door. Stay home if you feel sick, even if you think it is just a cold.
Music
Moments’ Notice. Quartet with Karen Baker (keys), Mike Joycwe (electric guitar/vocals), Dan Spada (electric bass/vocals) and Sadie Spada (lead vocals/percussion). Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. $10 per person at the door. All proceeds will be donated to help efforts in Ukraine. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. Website: www.bluseedstudios.org Phone: 518-891-3799 Email: admin@bluseedstudios.org
Theater
Chicago, High School Edition. 7 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Artisans
The Strand Spring Artisan Market. 10 a.m.-3 p.m..1st and 2nd floors, Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Free admission. Face masks are encouraged but not required to attend. For more information, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org/artisan-markets.
Music
Kevin Duprey. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020.
Theater
Chicago, High School Edition. 7 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
Chicago, High School Edition. 2 p.m. AuSable Valley Players. AuSable Valley Middle/High School Auditorium. $8+ https://avcs.seatyourself.biz
MONDAY, March 21
Visual Arts
Taking their Place: Bringing American Women Artists into the Foreground. 7 p.m. Join speaker Laura R. Prieto as she explores the lives and work of women who became landscape painters, portraitists, and commercial artists, from the mid-1800s through the Great Depression, especially those found in the Adirondacks. Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake virtual event. For additional information, call 518-352-7311 or visit www.theADKX.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
Talk
The Grange Spring 2022 Lyceum Lecture Series: There and Back: A Panel Discussion. 7 p.m. Coming back to your hometown after leaving it can be a challenging experience. Speakers include Deirdre Forcier McNerland, director of marketing at Westelcom and co-owner of the DackDoor Group, Dan Dohman, who does historic restoration for Sawteeth Carpentry, and Alyssa Carroll, television editor on the ABC drama A Million Little Things. The Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Essex. $5 per lecture / students free For more information visit www.thegrangehall.info
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
Talk
Pioneers of Suffrage in Clinton County Commemorating the Fabulous Five. 7 p.m. Helen Nerska, co-president of the League of Women Voters of the North Country and Clinton County Historical Association director, will present fabulous five women who fought for the right for women to vote in Clinton County. The event will be held via Zoom. Everyone interested in attending should email Diana Wardell at dmwardell76@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, March 26
Music
Hamard. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 518-647-0020
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Music
2022 Spring Finale Concert. The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir's featuring Praise Dancers and special guests The Voices of Faith. Hosted by Dr. Dexter Criss, Professor of Chemistry and Artistic Director of PSGC. 6-8 p.m. SUNY Plattsburgh’s Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, 26 Rugar St., Plattsburgh.
Tickets are available online at www.plattsburghstategospelchoir.org Advanced Tickets can be purchased at The Christian Bookstore (Plattsburgh) and the Gospel Choir Office (Hawkins 133). Advance Online Tickets: General $15, Students $8 Door Tickets: General $20, Students $10 Free to children 5 and under but must share a seat with an adult.
ONGOING
Exhibits
Reflections by Winosha Steele and Peter Russom. 5-7 p.m. Through April 25. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar Street, Saranac Lake. All ages welcome. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Children 12 and under who are not vaccinated are welcome as long as they are accompanied by fully vaccinated adults.
"Backseat Dreamer" photographs by Michael Hart and "Altered Realities" photographs by Noreen Sadue. March 18-May 1. Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 E. Main St., Malone. The Gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m.Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Noon-3 p.m. Sunday or by appointment.www.downtownartistcellar.com
Film
“The Life of Stephen Bates” documentary Filmmaker: Chris Spencer Length: 8.5 minutes https://vimeo.com/641604952/24cfd0a471
Jewelry
Jewelry Making with Beads & Flowers. Saturday mornings 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 30- May 7. Special for Mother’s Day! Two-week class by Martha Jackson. Create a pair of earrings (or 2) and bracelet using beads and layering of flowers charms. Cost $124 per student, mother/daughter team $184. (25% discount) Supplies are included. Four spots available. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Miscellaneous
Play Gym. Supervised by Gregg VanDeusen, early childhood educator at Lakeside School in Essex. 9:30 am.-Noon. Saturday mornings March 26-April 30. Ages newborn-6. All children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver and there is no registration required or fee to attend. Donations to support the program are welcome.The Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22 in Essex, NY (corner of Whallons Bay Road). More information is available at www.thegrangehall.info or call 518-963-7777.
Music
Music Over the Marsh with Steve Langdon. 2-4 p.m. Saturdays. Paul Smith's College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. 518-327-6241 Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
Textiles
Repurposing Sweaters & T-Shirts. 5:3-8:30 Wednesdays. March 2-30. Four-week class by Martha Jackson. Cost $225 per student. Supplies are included. Four spots available. This class covers a variety of skills from hand stitching techniques, to beadwork, to hand printing and dyeing. Please bring your own scissors, two sweaters and two t-shirts to restore to save from being throwaways. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Knitting & Crocheting.Tuesday Evenings 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 22 - April 12. Four-week class by Olivia Morocco and Martha Jackson. Cost $225 per student. Supplies included (unless special materials are desired). BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Visual Arts
Zinc Plate Intaglio Class with Peter Avery Bird. Mondays February 14 -March 21, three- hour long classes. $280 Per Student, six spots available. Sign-up by emailing Marissa at admin@bluseedstudios.org. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. www.bluseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Writing
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Hitting a New Note: Musical Forms for Poetry Writing with Alina Stefanescu (Section 2). 8 a.m. Feb.21-March 27. Admission, What You Can ($50-$250), Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Research in Creative Nonfiction with Aram Mrjoian. 8 a.m. March 28-May 1. Admission, Pay What You Can ($50-$250). Google Classroom. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.