Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
FRIDAY, JUNE 6
Exhibit
Featured Artist Sandra Hildreth. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake. Runs through June 27.
Community Self Portrait Project. 2 to 5 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Old Route 9N, Upper Jay. A showcase of self portraits created by the community over the course of last winter.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Music
Ethan Uslan. 3 p.m., Farmer's Market area, Hand Avenue, Elizabethtown. Free.
"Trillium Ensemble." 5:30 p.m., U.S. Oval gazebo, near Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
Music
Ethan Uslan. 3 p.m., Champlain Centre Mall, 60 Smithfield Boulevard, Plattsburgh. Free.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
"Photosynthesis." BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Featuring work by artist Mavis Agnew. Exhibit runs through June 11.
