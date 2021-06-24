Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

Music

Bella Voca Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.

 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

Music

El Nac. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free. 

Theater

"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com

 

THURSDAY, JULY 1

Theater

"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com

 

FRIDAY, JULY 2

Theater

"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com

 

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Exhibit Opening

Work by Incarcerated Artists. Noon to 4 p.m., John Brown Farm, 115 John Brown Rd, Lake Placid. 25-piece exhibit featuring artwork by incarcerated artists at the Federal Correctional Institute at Ray Brook. Will be on display until the end of August. 

 

TUESDAY, JULY 6

Theater

"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com

 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

Music

Adirondack Jazz Orchestra. 7 p.m., Olive Ridleys, 37 Court St., Plattsburgh. 

The Split Rock Ramblers. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free. 

Theater

"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com

 

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Theater

"Lifespan of a Fact." 6 p.m., 94 Forest Hill Ave., Saranac Lake. Social distancing and masks required. Seating is outside, must bring your own chair and make a reservation by emailing adkstagerats@gmail.com

 

SUNDAY, JULY 11

Music

The Duo. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.

 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

Music

Crackin' Foxy. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free. 

 

SATURDAY, JULY 17

Music

Mazel Tov Cocktail Party. 7:30 p.m., Plattsburgh Marina, Plattsburgh. 

 

SUNDAY, JULY 18

Music

Mazel Tov Cocktail Party. 4 p.m., Weatherwatch Farm, 550 Number 37 Rd, Saranac. 

The K.T.K. Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.

 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

Music

Spring Street. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free. 

 

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Music

Night Hawk. 6 to 8 p.m., Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru.

 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

Music

Moment's Notice. 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free. 

 

ONGOING EXHIBITS 

Featured Artist Sandra Hildreth. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake. Runs through June 27. 

"The Winter 46." 5 to 7 p.m., Gallery at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Photography by Jonathan Zaharek. Exhibit runs through the July. 

 

 

